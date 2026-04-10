Gladys Boss pushes for strict ethanol controls amid rising illicit alcohol crisis in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 10 – Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss has formally presented a petition to the Public Petitions Committee calling for tighter regulation of ethanol, a key raw material widely misused in producing illicit alcohol nationwide.

In her submission, the Uasin Gishu County Woman Representatives raised alarm about the continued proliferation of illegal brews despite the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act, enacted in 2010 to govern the manufacture, sale, distribution, and consumption of alcoholic beverages.

She noted that the illicit alcohol trade remains deeply entrenched, as evidenced by recurring fatalities, the spread of counterfeit brands, the rise of unlicensed liquor outlets, underage drinking, and widespread adulteration of alcoholic products.

“The problem is widespread across the country and has, in the past, led to national tragedies involving toxic brews such as the infamous ‘Kumi Kumi,’” Boss stated. She attributed the persistence of the crisis to weak and inconsistent enforcement of existing laws, inadequate regulatory capacity, gaps in policy frameworks, and low public awareness.

The Deputy Speaker further highlighted the role of porous borders in fueling the crisis, noting that weak surveillance has enabled the smuggling and diversion of ethanol for illegal brewing.

She pointed out significant tax disparities, noting that while excise duty on ethanol in Kenya stands at Kshs 300, the same product can cost as little as Kshs 30 in neighboring countries, creating incentives for cross-border importation by both large- and small-scale operators.

To address these challenges, Boss proposed a raft of measures, including enhanced enforcement mechanisms, stricter regulatory frameworks, improved quality control systems, and the introduction of product traceability and tighter oversight of ethanol distribution channels. She emphasized the need to regulate the transportation of ethanol, proposing that only licensed dealers be permitted to handle its movement, similar to regulations governing the fuel sector.

Members of the committee echoed her concerns, describing illicit alcohol as a nationwide menace that requires urgent, coordinated intervention. Committee Chairperson Muchangi Karemba (Runyenjes) underscored the need for a multi-agency approach, citing enforcement gaps among key institutions.

“There is a serious disconnect in the enforcement of these regulations and the fight against illicit brew,” Karemba remarked. “The police, county governments, and the judiciary must work in tandem. Additionally, there is a pressing need for political goodwill to address this issue effectively.”

Supporting the call for reform, Vice-Chairperson Janet Sitienei (Turbo) advocated for amendments to existing laws to impose harsher penalties. She noted that current fines are outdated and insufficient, allowing offenders to evade meaningful punishment and continue illegal operations.

The Public Petitions Committee is expected to engage a wide range of stakeholders, including regulatory agencies, law enforcement bodies, and industry players, before compiling a comprehensive report.

The findings and recommendations will subsequently be tabled before the National Assembly for consideration and possible legislative action.