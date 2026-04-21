Gen Z Voter Surge Reshapes Kenya’s Electoral Landscape as ‘Niko Kadi’ Drive Gains Momentum

At Moi Primary School in Nakuru West, voter registration has taken on a new urgency. By mid-morning, clusters of young people—many first-time registrants—were steadily moving through queues, phones in hand as they verified details before approaching the desk. The usually quiet polling station now hums with coordinated activity, driven largely by youth mobilizers guiding peers through the process.

Among them is 22-year-old Loice Wangui, part of a growing network of youth organizers under the ‘Niko Kadi’ movement, which has transformed voter registration into a structured civic campaign.

“What happened in the streets last year woke a lot of us up, but we did not want that energy to end there, we wanted to turn it into something practical,” Wangui said.

The ‘Niko Kadi’ movement—loosely meaning “I am a registered voter”—has emerged as a defining feature of Kenya’s shifting youth politics. What began as a social media slogan has evolved into a decentralized mobilisation effort linking community groups, digital activists, and grassroots organizers.

For many participants, the transition marks a deliberate shift from protest to institutional engagement.

“For us, voter registration is not a ceremonial exercise, it is the next stage of the same struggle,” Wangui explained. “A protest only becomes influence when it changes who holds power.”

The movement draws momentum from the June 2024 Gen Z demonstrations that challenged tax policy, corruption, and governance issues, reshaping political consciousness among younger voters.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is targeting an expansion of the voter register from 22.1 million in 2022 to about 28.5 million by 2027, supported by an estimated KSh8 billion registration programme within a broader KSh57.3 billion election budget.

Officials estimate that nearly 12 million Kenyans hold national ID cards but are not registered voters, a figure large enough to outweigh historical presidential victory margins.

Since August 2022, more than 7.3 million new national IDs have been issued, with projections indicating at least three million more before the next election, further widening the pool of potential new voters.

The removal of first-time ID application fees in March 2025 has further accelerated youth registration, creating a direct pipeline into the electoral system.

The electoral commission has reported a sharp rise in registrations linked to the ‘Niko Kadi’ drive.

“We are seeing a surge across the country since this initiative began,” said IEBC Commissioner Alutalala Mukhwana.

Since continuous voter registration resumed in September 2025, more than 1.3 million new voters have already registered, with projections suggesting continued acceleration toward a multi-million target ahead of the 2027 polls.

Organisers say the campaign relies heavily on peer influence.

“When one young person registers, they usually come back with two or three friends,” Wangui said. “That is how the numbers begin to move.”

Analysts estimate that up to 14 million Gen Z voters could be eligible by 2027, a sharp rise from 8.8 million in 2022. Within the IEBC’s projected new voter additions, more than five million are expected to come from this demographic alone.

Given that Kenya’s 2022 presidential race was decided by a margin of just over 200,000 votes, the youth vote is increasingly viewed as the decisive electoral force.

However, turnout remains a challenge. In 2022, about 7.8 million registered voters did not participate, with overall turnout at 65 percent.

“This is not just about numbers on the register,” Wangui noted. “It is about whether those numbers show up on election day.”

Both government and opposition actors are now actively engaging with the ‘Niko Kadi’ narrative, signalling its influence in shaping early campaign dynamics.

For organizers like Wangui, the goal goes beyond registration drives.

“This is about helping young people realize that their numbers already give them power,” she said. “They just need to organize it.”

And as mobilisation continues across polling stations nationwide, the message remains consistent: voter registration is no longer a procedural step—it is becoming the foundation of Kenya’s next political shift.