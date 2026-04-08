Uhuru-backed team in showdown with police over Gachagua’s Kikuyu rally

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 — A planned weekend rally by Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua in Kikuyu has escalated into a legal and political standoff, after his allies confronted police who allegedly refused to receive a statutory notification for the event.

The confrontation at Kikuyu Police Station on Tuesday came hours after Gachagua publicly confirmed that the rally — scheduled for Saturday, April 11 at 1pm — would proceed despite what he described as threats and attempts at intimidation.

Gachagua said he accepted an invitation from local DCP leaders in Kikuyu constituency to address residents.

“This morning, I had the opportunity to meet with leaders from the DCP in Kikuyu constituency. I accepted their invitation to hold a public rally in Kikuyu township on Saturday, 11th April 2026, at 1:00 PM,” the former Deputy President said in a statement released on X.

He added that principals allied to the United Alternative Government, an opposition outfit enjoying the backing of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, had also been invited to attend the meeting.

Gachagua vowed to proceed despite caution over possible chaos at the meeting, which is expected to draw opposition leaders including former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Uhuru Kenyatta’s deputy in the Jubilee Party, Fred Matiang’i.

“I have also been advised not to be intimidated,” he said, insisting that the Constitution guarantees the right to assemble.

“I have assured them that Kikuyu constituency is part of the Republic of Kenya and, like all other regions, is governed by the rule of law and the Constitution, which guarantees the right to peaceful assembly and association.”

He further alleged there were attempts to disrupt the event, but maintained his political movement would not back down.

“Our journey to liberate this country remains unstoppable,” he said.

Stonewalled

Even as the rally plans gathered pace, Gachagua’s allies reported resistance from police when they attempted to comply with legal requirements under the Public Order Act.

The leaders said the deputy Officer Commanding Station (OCS) declined to receive their notification letter, while another officer reportedly refused to stamp documents to acknowledge service.

“This one is for the OCPD and the other one here is for the OCS… the deputy OCS literally left us in her office. She refused to take the letter,” one of the leaders said.

They insisted the rally is a public meeting and that they were acting within the law to notify authorities for security coordination.

The dispute now turns on the interpretation of Section 5 of the Public Order Act, which regulates public gatherings.

The law requires organisers to notify the regulating officer at least three days in advance — but does not require prior approval.

It also obligates police, upon receiving notice, to respond in writing if a meeting cannot proceed — for instance due to scheduling conflicts or security concerns.

Gachagua’s allies argue that by attempting to deliver the notice within the stipulated timeline, they have fulfilled their legal duty, regardless of whether police acknowledged receipt.

The developments set up a potential confrontation over the legality of the rally if authorities move to block it or declare it unlawful.

Under the law, police can stop a gathering only if proper notice was not given or if there is a clear and imminent risk to public order — and any such action must be reasonable.

With both sides digging in — organisers insisting the rally will proceed and police yet to formally acknowledge the notice — Saturday’s event could become a critical test of the balance between public order enforcement and constitutional freedoms.