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Gachagua defies threats, confirms Kikuyu rally plan

“This morning, I had the opportunity to meet with leaders from the DCP in Kikuyu constituency. I accepted their invitation to hold a public rally in Kikuyu township on Saturday, 11th April 2026, at 1:00 PM,” he said.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 7 – Democracy for Citizen Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has confirmed plans to hold a public rally in Kikuyu Constituency on April 11, 2026, despite alleged threats of violence.

Gachagua said he accepted an invitation from local party leaders to address supporters at Kikuyu township, adding that he will also invite principals of the United Alternative Government coalition to attend the event.

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“This morning, I had the opportunity to meet with leaders from the DCP in Kikuyu constituency. I accepted their invitation to hold a public rally in Kikuyu township on Saturday, 11th April 2026, at 1:00 PM,” he said.

The former Deputy President accused Kikuyu MP and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa of issuing threats aimed at disrupting the meeting.

“I have been advised not to be intimidated by Kimani Ichung’wa, who has publicly threatened to unleash violence against leaders and members of the public if the DCP plans a meeting in the constituency,” Gachagua said.

The DCP leader insisted that the constituency is governed by the Constitution, which guarantees the right to peaceful assembly.

He further alleged that efforts were underway to mobilize individuals to disrupt the rally, but maintained that organizers would ensure the safety of attendees.

Gachagua said the planned rally is part of a broader political campaign, vowing that their movement would not be deterred by threats.

“The leaders have assured me they will take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of the meeting and all attendees, especially against any goons being mobilized by the MP, who has compromised police officers and is exercising undue influence,” the DCP leader stated.

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