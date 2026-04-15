Fuel Price Increase Sparks Outrage in Kisumu as Costs Hit Transport Sector

KISUMU, Kenya Apr 15 – Confusion and frustration have gripped motorists and passengers in Kisumu following the latest fuel price hike announced by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), with many questioning conflicting signals from government officials.

The concerns come just days after Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi assured Kenyans that the country had sufficient fuel stocks and stable supply—remarks that initially helped calm fears over potential shortages.

In its latest monthly review, EPRA attributed the increase in pump prices to rising global oil costs, exchange rate pressures, and adjustments within the fuel pricing formula.

The revised prices, which took effect immediately, have pushed up the cost of super petrol, diesel, and kerosene, placing additional strain on households and businesses already grappling with a high cost of living.

At the Kisumu bus terminus, motorists expressed concern over what they described as a disconnect between official assurances and the reality on the ground.

Local driver Camlus Otengo said the situation was confusing and called for clarity from authorities.

“We were told there is enough fuel, but now prices are going up. We need a clear explanation,” he said.

Otengo warned that the rising fuel costs are already affecting transport operators, noting that a trip between Kisumu and Siaya could see fuel expenses jump significantly.

Commuters are also feeling the pinch, with many expecting an increase in public transport fares as operators adjust to the higher fuel costs.

Regular passenger Michael Ooko said the impact is already visible, warning that transport costs will inevitably rise.

“Motorists cannot absorb these costs any longer. Fare increases are coming,” he said.

He also pointed to changing behavior at fuel stations, noting a decline in long queues as consumers cut back on fuel usage due to high prices.

The latest adjustments come amid broader economic pressures, including inflation and currency fluctuations, which continue to drive up the cost of essential goods.

With public concern growing, calls are mounting for government intervention to address the rising cost of fuel and provide clarity on the state of the country’s energy sector.