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Even after a Sh6.2 billion stabilisation subsidy and a VAT cut from 16 per cent to 13 per cent, Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) data shows that structural costs — not just global oil prices — continue to dominate the country's fuel pricing system/FILE

FUEL PRICES

Explained: Taxes and subsidy in April-July fuel pricing cycle

Fuel prices surged despite subsidy and VAT cut, with EPRA data showing taxes, subsidies and import costs driving petrol and diesel increases.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15 — The latest fuel price adjustment, which pushed petrol to Sh206 per litre and diesel to Sh206.84, has exposed a complex layering of global costs, domestic taxes and targeted subsidies that together determine what motorists pay at the pump.

Even after a Sh6.2 billion stabilisation subsidy and a VAT cut from 16 per cent to 13 per cent, Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) data shows that structural costs — not just global oil prices — continue to dominate Kenya’s fuel pricing system.

What makes up the price of a litre of fuel?

PETROL (Sh206.97 per litre)

  • Imported fuel (landed cost): Sh107.23 (51.8pc)
  • Distribution, storage & margins: Sh22.32 (10.8pc)
  • Taxes & levies: Sh82.09 (39.7pc)
  • Subsidy relief: -Sh4.68

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Nearly 4 in every 10 shillings goes to taxes, even after VAT reduction.

DIESEL (Sh206.84 per litre)

  • Imported fuel (landed cost): Sh133.89 (64.7pc)
  • Distribution & margins: Sh21.97 (10.6pc)
  • Taxes & levies: Sh74.90 (36.2pc)
  • Subsidy relief: -Sh23.92

Diesel absorbed the sharpest global cost shock but received meaningful cushioning. Without subsidy, diesel would cost Sh230.76 per litre

KEROSENE (Sh152.78 per litre)

  • Imported fuel (landed cost): Sh170.86 (111.8pc)
  • Distribution & margins: Sh21.99
  • Taxes & levies: Sh68.03
  • Subsidy relief: -Sh108.10

Government intervention is so large that it fully offsets import costs. Without subsidy, kerosene would cost Sh260.88 per litre

Who is being protected?

EPRA’s stabilisation structure shows a clear hierarchy:

  • Kerosene: highest protection (social households)
  • Diesel: moderate cushioning (transport & economy)
  • Petrol: minimal relief (private motorists)

The government’s policy signal points to protecting households and the productive economy, not discretionary consumption.

The tax reality behind every litre

Despite VAT cuts, fuel remains heavily taxed:

  • Petrol: Sh82.09 per litre
  • Diesel: Sh74.90 per litre
  • Kerosene: Sh68.03 per litre

Major components:

  • VAT (Petrol): Sh24.35
  • Road maintenance levy: Sh25
  • Excise duty: Sh21.95

Even after VAT cut, taxes still account for 36–45 per cent of pump prices.

Why prices moved differently

  • Petrol: high taxes + minimal subsidy → sharp rise
  • Diesel: high import shock + moderate subsidy → contained spike
  • Kerosene: extreme subsidy → price stability despite global surge

The bottom line

Fuel prices are no longer driven by global oil costs alone. EPRA data shows a system where taxes remain structurally dominant, subsidies are highly targeted, and global shocks are only partially transmitted to consumers.

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