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The aircraft came to rest in vegetation just beyond the runway boundary. All passengers and crew were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported/Police

Aviation

EBB Air Embraer aircraft overruns runway at Mandera Airstrip, no casualties reported

An EBB Air Embraer aircraft (5Y-EBB) overshot the runway at Mandera Airstrip and ended in nearby vegetation. All passengers and crew are safe as investigations begin into the incident.

Published

MANDERA, Kenya, Apr 24 — An EBB Air-operated Embraer aircraft (registration 5Y-EBB) was involved in a runway excursion on Friday at the Mandera Airstrip after reportedly failing to stop within runway limits during landing on the Mandera–Nairobi route.

The aircraft came to rest in vegetation just beyond the runway boundary. All passengers and crew were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

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The cause of the incident is yet to be determined, with aviation authorities expected to examine operational, technical, and environmental factors.

A review of the aircraft’s recent movement pattern showed a notably active operational schedule in the days leading up to the incident while on a sheduled flight from Nairobi..

On April 23, the aircraft operated a Nairobi–Nairobi cycle, landing at 7.37pm after a short 5-minute flight segment.

Earlier, on April 20, it completed multiple rotations between JKIA and Wilson Airport, including a 4-hour 5-minute flight and another 4-hour 10-minute leg on the same day.

On April 19 and April 17, the aircraft also recorded consecutive domestic flights with flight durations averaging between four and four and a half hours.

The schedule indicates frequent back-to-back operations from with Nairobi, with limited downtime between rotations in some instances.

Investigation focus

While investigators have not yet established a cause for the Mandera runway excursion, aviation safety analysts typically examine factors such as landing distance performance, runway surface conditions, aircraft weight at landing, and crew decision-making during approach.

Weather conditions at Mandera at the time of landing are also expected to form part of the inquiry.

EBB Air has not yet issued a formal statement regarding the incident.

Operations at Mandera Airstrip were temporarily affected following the excursion as recovery and inspection efforts got underway.

Further updates are expected as aviation authorities complete preliminary assessments and determine whether technical, operational, or environmental factors contributed to the incident.

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