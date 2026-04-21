EACC raids Embu hotel in probe into Sh2 billion NYS corruption claims

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 21 — Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Friday conducted a search operation at Mavvel Hotel in Embu Town as part of ongoing investigations into alleged corruption and economic crimes at the National Youth Service (NYS).

The operation, carried out pursuant to a court order issued by the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Nyeri, targeted David Mbogo Muthee, the Head of Procurement at the NYS Training School in Gilgil, and his associate Naftali Kiperu.

According to court documents, investigators were authorised to search the premises after establishing that key evidence linked to the probe could be found at the hotel.

“Whereas information has been laid before me… I have been led to believe that the respondents’ vehicles and hotel rooms at Mavvel Hotel in Embu Town contain documents, electronic gadgets and other items necessary for the conduct of an investigation,” part of the court order read.

The warrant further granted EACC officers authority to access the premises at any time, search all areas and seize materials relevant to the investigation, including hard copy documents and electronic devices.

EACC Head of Corporate Communication Stephen Karuga confirmed the raid, stating that the operation yielded valuable evidentiary material to support ongoing investigations.

The commission is probing allegations of conflict of interest and abuse of office involving several senior NYS officials suspected to have traded with the agency through various companies.

Investigators believe the dealings resulted in payments totalling approximately Sh2 billion between the 2019/2020 and 2024/2025 financial years.

“The search operation has yielded evidentiary material to support ongoing investigations,” the commission said in a statement.

EACC indicated that upon conclusion of the inquiry, appropriate action will be taken, including the prosecution of individuals found culpable and the recovery of unexplained wealth and proceeds of corruption.

The probe adds to a series of investigations targeting alleged graft within the NYS, an institution that has previously been at the centre of major corruption scandals.