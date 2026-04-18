EACC Proposes Cross-Sector Campaign “Winda Fisi” to Tackle Corruption

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 18 – Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Chairman David Oginde, has proposed a sweeping citizen-driven campaign dubbed Operation Winda Fisi aimed at strengthening the fight against corruption through grassroots vigilance and collective action.

Speaking during the Kenya Leadership Integrity Forum Sector Workshop held in Naivasha, Oginde outlined the initiative as a bold and transformative approach to community engagement in tracking economic crimes and safeguarding public resources.

The proposed campaign centers on mobilizing citizens, institutions, and communities to take an active role in identifying and exposing corrupt practices. Framed as a nationwide movement, Operation Winda Fisi seeks to empower Kenyans to act as vigilant defenders of public interest, shifting the anti-corruption agenda beyond institutions to include ordinary citizens.

Dr. Oginde used the metaphor of a fisi (hyena) to describe corrupt individuals, portraying them as stealthy and opportunistic predators who exploit national resources. He emphasized that just as communities protect livestock from predators, citizens must remain alert to safeguard public wealth from misuse.

Quoting an African proverb—“If you do not chase the hyena from the chicken, it will come for the goat”—the EACC chair warned that complacency and silence only embolden corrupt actors. He called for early intervention and sustained vigilance to disrupt entrenched cycles of impunity.

He further highlighted the far-reaching economic and social consequences of corruption, pointing to global examples where unchecked graft has undermined national development. Dr. Oginde urged stakeholders to embrace integrity-driven leadership as a cornerstone for achieving sustainable progress.

Underscoring the importance of patriotism, he challenged leaders and citizens alike to cultivate a stronger sense of national duty, noting that meaningful reform requires collective commitment.

Dr. Oginde also called on the Kenya Leadership Integrity Forum (KLIF) to play a central role in uniting stakeholders and driving the integrity agenda forward.

The workshop concluded with presentations from sector coordinating committees, which outlined achievements over the past two and a half years while identifying gaps and opportunities in the ongoing anti-corruption effort. Participants echoed the need for bold, coordinated action, reinforcing support for initiatives such as Operation Winda Fisi.