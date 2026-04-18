Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Speaking during an Anti-Corruption Workshop for Media Practitioners held at Sarova Stanley on Tuesday, Oginde emphasized that exposure—not just arrests—is the most powerful weapon against corruption/EACC

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

EACC Proposes Cross-Sector Campaign “Winda Fisi” to Tackle Corruption

The proposed campaign centers on mobilizing citizens, institutions, and communities to take an active role in identifying and exposing corrupt practices. Framed as a nationwide movement, Operation Winda Fisi seeks to empower Kenyans to act as vigilant defenders of public interest, shifting the anti-corruption agenda beyond institutions to include ordinary citizens.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 18 – Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Chairman David Oginde, has proposed a sweeping citizen-driven campaign dubbed Operation Winda Fisi aimed at strengthening the fight against corruption through grassroots vigilance and collective action.

Speaking during the Kenya Leadership Integrity Forum Sector Workshop held in Naivasha, Oginde outlined the initiative as a bold and transformative approach to community engagement in tracking economic crimes and safeguarding public resources.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The proposed campaign centers on mobilizing citizens, institutions, and communities to take an active role in identifying and exposing corrupt practices. Framed as a nationwide movement, Operation Winda Fisi seeks to empower Kenyans to act as vigilant defenders of public interest, shifting the anti-corruption agenda beyond institutions to include ordinary citizens.

Dr. Oginde used the metaphor of a fisi (hyena) to describe corrupt individuals, portraying them as stealthy and opportunistic predators who exploit national resources. He emphasized that just as communities protect livestock from predators, citizens must remain alert to safeguard public wealth from misuse.

Quoting an African proverb—“If you do not chase the hyena from the chicken, it will come for the goat”—the EACC chair warned that complacency and silence only embolden corrupt actors. He called for early intervention and sustained vigilance to disrupt entrenched cycles of impunity.

He further highlighted the far-reaching economic and social consequences of corruption, pointing to global examples where unchecked graft has undermined national development. Dr. Oginde urged stakeholders to embrace integrity-driven leadership as a cornerstone for achieving sustainable progress.

Underscoring the importance of patriotism, he challenged leaders and citizens alike to cultivate a stronger sense of national duty, noting that meaningful reform requires collective commitment.

Dr. Oginde also called on the Kenya Leadership Integrity Forum (KLIF) to play a central role in uniting stakeholders and driving the integrity agenda forward.

The workshop concluded with presentations from sector coordinating committees, which outlined achievements over the past two and a half years while identifying gaps and opportunities in the ongoing anti-corruption effort. Participants echoed the need for bold, coordinated action, reinforcing support for initiatives such as Operation Winda Fisi.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Litigation

Akamba seek compensation and land restitution from UK in historic claim

The Akamba community has launched a legal claim against the UK government, arguing that colonial policies dismantled their economy and continue to affect millions...

16 seconds ago

Kenya

Ruto Pushes Back on Development Criticism in Northern Kenya

Ruto said his government is working to correct “60 years of neglect,” emphasizing that northern Kenya deserves equal access to development and government programmes...

57 minutes ago

Fifth Estate

OPNION: BATUK Recruitment Drive Raises Fresh Safety Questions for Kenyan Civilian Workers

Kenyan workers have already been killed by unexploded bombs, mauled by lions, and struck down in preventable fires, all while facing inadequate safety measures,...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Over 60,000 service non custodial sentences

“The United Nations rules on non-custodial measures remind us that community participation is essential in fostering rehabilitation, reintegration and preventing re-offending” she said adding...

1 hour ago

crime

Suspect Escapes as Police Seize Narcotics in Malaba Operation

The officers, while on patrol encountered a suspicious individual carrying two black bags. Upon noticing the officers, the individual abandoned the bags and fled...

2 hours ago

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

EACC Conducts Embu Raid in Expanding NYS Corruption Probe

The Commission disclosed that the probe focuses on claims that officials traded with the NYS through associated companies, resulting in payments estimated at 2...

3 hours ago

Africa

Uhuru Meets EIP, Togolese Envoy Over Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo Crisis

"Both meetings centered on ongoing regional and international efforts to de-escalate conflict in eastern DRC, a region that has for decades been plagued by...

4 hours ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

IEBC says 1.3Million new voters registered since March 30

"The turnout is a strong affirmation of confidence in the country’s democratic process, evidently the exercise has drawn participation across all demographics, including elderly...

5 hours ago