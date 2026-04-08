EACC Inducts New Officers in Renewed Push Against Corruption

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission(EACC) has begun a two-week induction program for more than 80 newly recruited officers, signaling a renewed push to strengthen Kenya’s fight against corruption.

The program, officially launched Tuesday at the Kenya School of Government, comes as authorities grapple with increasingly sophisticated forms of graft, including complex financial schemes and digital concealment.

Speaking at the opening session, EACC Chief Executive Abdi Mohamud described the recruits’ appointment as both an honor and a national responsibility, urging them to uphold integrity in the face of evolving challenges.

“Public expectations have grown significantly,” Mohamud said.

“Your joining the Commission comes at a critical time when the fight against corruption requires fresh energy, integrity, and professionalism.”

He noted that the Commission operates under a constitutional and legal mandate to prevent and combat corruption, but warned that emerging trends demand greater vigilance and innovation.

Mohamud outlined key priorities for the agency, including closer monitoring of large-scale public projects, curbing bribery in service delivery, strengthening asset recovery efforts, and deepening collaboration with regulators and professional bodies to improve compliance and accountability.

In her remarks, Deputy Director for Human Resource Management Petronila Kyengo urged the new officers to maintain the highest ethical standards, describing integrity as “non-negotiable.”

She called for discipline, teamwork, and accountability, noting that corruption is often interconnected and requires coordinated institutional responses.

The induction program is designed to equip recruits with the knowledge, skills, and values needed to effectively carry out the Commission’s mandate.

Officials encouraged participants to actively engage in the sessions and fully immerse themselves in the training.

Mohamud expressed confidence in the new cohort’s ability to contribute meaningfully to the agency’s work and formally declared the program open.