EACC Conducts Embu Raid in Expanding NYS Corruption Probe

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 18 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has carried out a court-authorized search at a Hotel in Embu as part of ongoing investigations into alleged corruption and economic crimes at the National Youth Service (NYS).

The operation targeted a senior official at the NYS Training School in Gilgil, and his associate.

According to the statement, the anti-graft agency said Investigators are examining suspected conflict of interest and abuse of office involving senior NYS officials.

The Commission disclosed that the probe focuses on claims that officials traded with the NYS through associated companies, resulting in payments estimated at 2 billion Shillings between the 2019/2020 and 2024/2025 financial years.

EACC said the Embu search yielded evidentiary material relevant to the case, marking a key step in the inquiry. Details of the items recovered were not immediately disclosed.

The agency indicated that upon conclusion of investigations, findings will guide further action, including potential prosecutions and recovery of unexplained assets linked to the alleged corruption.