Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The recruitment, which began on Monday, will run until March 21 at sub-county recruitment centres across the country/NYS

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

EACC Conducts Embu Raid in Expanding NYS Corruption Probe

The Commission disclosed that the probe focuses on claims that officials traded with the NYS through associated companies, resulting in payments estimated at 2 billion Shillings between the 2019/2020 and 2024/2025 financial years.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 18 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has carried out a court-authorized search at a Hotel in Embu as part of ongoing investigations into alleged corruption and economic crimes at the National Youth Service (NYS).

The operation targeted a senior official at the NYS Training School in Gilgil, and his associate.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the statement, the anti-graft agency said Investigators are examining suspected conflict of interest and abuse of office involving senior NYS officials.

The Commission disclosed that the probe focuses on claims that officials traded with the NYS through associated companies, resulting in payments estimated at 2 billion Shillings between the 2019/2020 and 2024/2025 financial years.

EACC said the Embu search yielded evidentiary material relevant to the case, marking a key step in the inquiry. Details of the items recovered were not immediately disclosed.

The agency indicated that upon conclusion of investigations, findings will guide further action, including potential prosecutions and recovery of unexplained assets linked to the alleged corruption.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

Uhuru Meets EIP, Togolese Envoy Over Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo Crisis

"Both meetings centered on ongoing regional and international efforts to de-escalate conflict in eastern DRC, a region that has for decades been plagued by...

1 hour ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

IEBC says 1.3Million new voters registered since March 30

"The turnout is a strong affirmation of confidence in the country’s democratic process, evidently the exercise has drawn participation across all demographics, including elderly...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Kenya Youth to Vote in July 2026 — Here’s How to Take Part

Eligible participants must register on the National Youth Council website to vote or vie in the elections.

13 hours ago

JUDICIARY

Delegates resolve to strengthen mediation of family, children, and succession disputes

This followed three days of intense deliberations that began on April 15, featuring panel discussions by judges, judicial officers, mediators, lawyers, scholars, and experts...

14 hours ago

Headlines

Kanja condemns political violence, vows tough action on perpetrators

Speaking during a news conference held on Friday, Kanja described the violence as an organized threat to national stability, linking it to the growing...

14 hours ago

crime

University Student Charged Over Alleged WhatsApp Hacking of Journalist

He is charged with unauthorized access, contrary to Section 14(1), and access with intent to commit a further offence under Section 15, for allegedly...

14 hours ago

Headlines

Student Filmmakers to Get National Recognition at Kalasha Awards

Speaking during the Kenya National Drama and Music Festival State Concert, the President said the Public Service Commission has already approved a staffing structure...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Wetang’ula warns governors of criminal sanctions over snubbing parliamentary committees

Wetang’ula further directed Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, a Senior Counsel and a key member of his legal team, to spearhead the formulation of criminal...

18 hours ago