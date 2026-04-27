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According to Central Region Police Commander Larry Kieng’, the men went to the bank at about 7am am where they were ushered in by the Operations Manager and other staff/FILE

Kenya

Dr. James Mwangi Named CEO of the Year as Equity Dominates 2026 Banking Awards

Equity Bank delivered a strong cross-sector performance, topping 10 award categories and finishing second in two others.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 27 – Equity Bank has been named the Overall Best Bank in Kenya at the 2026 Think Business Banking Awards, cementing its position as a dominant force in the country’s financial sector.

The awards ceremony, held in Nairobi under the theme “Building a strong, well-capitalised and fairly priced banks,” brought together key stakeholders in the banking industry to recognise outstanding performance, innovation, and financial stability.

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Equity Bank delivered a strong cross-sector performance, topping 10 award categories and finishing second in two others, reflecting its broad strength across retail, commercial, and development banking segments.

Group Managing Director and CEO James Mwangi was named Overall CEO of the Year, in recognition of his leadership in driving growth, innovation, and financial inclusion across the region.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Mwangi said the recognition reflects years of deliberate investment in building a resilient and inclusive financial institution.

“This recognition as the Overall Best Bank in Kenya reflects years of deliberate investment in building a resilient, inclusive and future-ready financial institution,” he said.

He added that the bank remains focused on improving capital efficiency, expanding access to credit, and leveraging technology to deliver value to customers.

The bank’s strong performance in agriculture and asset financing reinforced its role in supporting farming, agribusiness, and enterprise development across Kenya. Its recognition in microfinance highlighted its continued focus on financial inclusion for MSMEs and underserved communities.

On sustainability, Equity Bank was ranked top in corporate social responsibility, driven by programmes implemented through Equity Group Foundation.

The bank also ranked second in trade finance and Tier One banking categories.

Chief Judge Priscillah Mogaka said the evaluation process was strict, transparent, and evidence-based.

“We assessed 160 entries using a 100-point framework, considering both financial performance and qualitative factors such as governance and innovation,” she said.

She noted that the 2026 awards reflect a banking sector that is increasingly digital, resilient, and customer-focused.

The Think Business Banking Awards assess banks based on performance, innovation, risk management, and customer service at a time when the sector is balancing growth and financial stability.

Equity Group continues to be one of the region’s largest financial institutions, with operations across multiple African countries and a strong digital banking footprint.

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