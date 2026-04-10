DP Kindiki Hits Back at Gachagua Over Ol Kalou Funeral Clash, Defends Mt Kenya Culture

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 10 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has taken aim at political leaders over the chaotic scenes witnessed during the requiem service of the late Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho, saying the incident reflected poorly on leadership conduct and does not align with Mt Kenya cultural values.

Speaking during the burial ceremony held at Tigoni in Kiambu County, Kindiki said the funeral of the late legislator had been turned into a political battleground, with exchanges and conduct that disrespected both the family and mourners.

While not naming him directly, the Deputy President appeared to respond to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over the tensions surrounding the ceremony, insisting that funerals should remain solemn and free from political confrontation.

Kindiki said the events witnessed during the Ol Kalou requiem service went against the traditions of the Mt Kenya community, which he said places high value on dignity and respect during burial ceremonies.

He noted that political differences should never be displayed at funerals, especially when families are grieving.

“As the people of Mt Kenya, it is not our culture to misbehave during funerals and private events. Whether Kikuyu, Embu or Meru, it is not within us to disrespect the departed during solemn occasions,” he said.

The Deputy President also issued an apology on behalf of political leaders who may have contributed to the disruption, saying their conduct fell short of expectations.

He expressed regret that the send-off ceremony for the late MP, described as a disciplined and peaceful leader, was overshadowed by political undertones.

“I apologise on behalf of the political leaders whose utterances, actions and behaviour put into disrepute the sending-off ceremony of Hon. Kiaraho,” Kindiki said.

Kindiki urged leaders to exercise restraint when attending funerals and memorial services, warning against using such platforms for political messaging or rivalry.

He said leaders must prioritize the dignity of bereaved families and ensure that funerals remain spaces of unity, reflection, and respect.

The Deputy President further expressed hope that similar incidents would not be repeated in future burial ceremonies across the country.