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DCI Officers Foil Drug Trafficking Plot on Nairobi–Nakuru Highway

Preliminary investigations suggest that the seized narcotics were destined for the streets of Nairobi, where they were to be broken down for wider distribution.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 30 – Detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit and the Transnational Organised Crime Unit intercepted a consignment of cannabis sativa and arrested a suspected trafficker following a tip-off.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said the team intercepted a vehicle travelling along the Nairobi–Nakuru highway. The vehicle, which was en route from Busia to the capital, was brought to a halt for a thorough search.

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The search yielded several bales of cannabis sativa. The driver was immediately apprehended, and his consignment was seized before it could reach its destination.

In a separate operation at the border, officers based at Malaba Police Station disrupted another smuggling attempt.

Officers intercepted a 31-year-old Ugandan national in the Posta area within Malaba.

The suspect drew the attention of officers while carrying a box and a briefcase that appeared unusually heavy for a regular traveller.

Upon inspection, officers uncovered 17 meticulously wrapped bales of cannabis sativa.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the seized narcotics were destined for the streets of Nairobi, where they were to be broken down for wider distribution.

Both suspects are currently in police custody and are undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment.

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