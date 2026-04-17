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CSOs in Western Kenya Decry Return of Ethnic Politics Ahead of 2027 Polls

Participants warned that this shift risks diverting attention from key governance priorities, including accountability in public spending and delivery of essential services.

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KISUMU, Kenya Apr 17 – Civil society organisations in western Kenya have expressed concern over the growing resurgence of identity-based politics ahead of the 2027 General Election, warning that the trend could weaken accountability and reverse gains in governance oversight.

Speaking during a forum held in Kisumu on Thursday, stakeholders under the Tupigane na Ufisadi (TUNU) project urged leaders and citizens to embrace issue-based politics focused on service delivery, transparency, and integrity rather than ethnic or personality-driven alignments.

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The forum brought together civil society actors from Kisumu, Siaya, Kakamega, and Homa Bay counties, who observed that political discourse since late 2025 has increasingly shifted toward ethnic realignments and political alliances.

Participants warned that this shift risks diverting attention from key governance priorities, including accountability in public spending and delivery of essential services.

TUNU Project Coordinator in Kisumu County Ken Anjejo cautioned that Kenya risks repeating past election cycles where accountability weakens as political competition intensifies.

“We are already seeing a worrying trend where attention is shifting from service delivery to political alignments. If this continues, we risk undermining progress made in promoting transparency and accountability,” he said.

Anjejo urged voters to prioritise leadership performance over ethnic or political affiliations, adding that elections should be used to assess development track records and governance commitments.

He also encouraged citizens to register as voters early and verify their details to ensure active participation in the electoral process.

The participants further noted that heightened political activity often leads to reduced scrutiny of public expenditure, creating opportunities for misuse of resources.

They called on political leaders to present clear, policy-driven agendas focusing on healthcare, education, infrastructure, and economic empowerment.

Media practitioners and opinion leaders were also urged to promote issue-based debate and avoid amplifying divisive narratives during the election period.

Oversight institutions were encouraged to remain vigilant to ensure accountability in the use of public resources throughout the election cycle.

The Tupigane na Ufisadi (TUNU) initiative continues to work with communities to strengthen citizen engagement and enhance anti-corruption efforts at the grassroots level.

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