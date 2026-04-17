Competition Heats Up in LSK South West Branch Leadership Elections

KISII, Kenya Apr 17 – Elections for the Law Society of Kenya (Law Society of Kenya) South West Branch kicked off on Thursday morning, attracting strong participation from advocates vying for key leadership positions.

Voting is taking place across Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, and Kilgoris law courts, where members are electing officials including the chairperson, secretary, treasurer, and representative to the national council.

At the Kisii Law Courts, voter turnout remained steady throughout the morning, with election officials expressing confidence in the smooth conduct of the exercise.

The polls are seen as crucial in shaping the direction of the branch and influencing how it represents lawyers’ interests while contributing to broader legal and governance discussions in the region.

Branch secretary-general Justice Maenche, who is defending his seat, said turnout at Kisii Law Courts stood at just above 50 per cent by midday.

“We are hopeful the turnout will reach 100 per cent because members are present,” he said.

Chairperson aspirant Zelmer Bonuke expressed optimism that the election would usher in new leadership within the branch.

Incumbent branch chairperson Winnie Mirieri and other officials were also present, noting strong engagement from members.

LSK South West Branch Kisii representative Davin Biyaki Bonuke highlighted efforts to uphold professional standards, including combating unqualified legal practitioners.

“I have been vocal in fighting quacks and ensuring professional standards are maintained,” he said.

LSK Deputy President Teresiah Wavinya Nicholas urged members to turn out in large numbers and exercise their democratic right to elect leaders.

“It is our duty to support the branches and ensure effective leadership. I encourage all members to turn up and make their voices heard,” she said.

The elections are expected to shape the leadership and policy direction of the South West Branch for the coming term.