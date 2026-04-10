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Capitol Hill Police Station Degazetted, Public Urged to Collect Exhibits and Bail Funds

Opondo urged multi-agency investigators handling pending cases to immediately collect exhibits, including motor vehicles and other items currently held at the station.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 10 – The Capitol Hill Police Station has officially been degazetted, prompting authorities to issue a public notice directing investigators and members of the public to collect pending case exhibits and cash bail deposits.

In a notice issued by Tusca Opondo, the former Officer Commanding Station (OCS), officers previously stationed at the facility have been redeployed to other stations within the sub-county and wider region.

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Opondo urged multi-agency investigators handling pending cases to immediately collect exhibits, including motor vehicles and other items currently held at the station.

“The station has been instructed to vacate the premises as soon as possible. All multi-agency investigators with pending exhibits should collect them without delay,” he stated.

Authorities warned that failure to collect the items promptly may result in administrative complications as the facility is fully phased out.

The notice further directed members of the public with pending cash bail refunds to present themselves and claim their money before it is transferred to the National Treasury.

Officials emphasized the urgency of the exercise, noting that unclaimed funds would be processed in accordance with government financial regulations once the station ceases operations.

Authorities said the degazettement forms part of a broader restructuring aimed at improving efficiency in policing services and redistributing resources across Nairobi County.

The move is expected to enhance operational coordination by reallocating personnel and consolidating services in other nearby police stations.

Citizens, litigants, and agencies with pending matters at the former station have been urged to act promptly to avoid loss of property, exhibits, or financial claims.

Officials say the transition is being carried out in an orderly manner to ensure continuity of ongoing investigations and legal processes.

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