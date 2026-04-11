Back to Earth: What happens to the Artemis II astronauts now?

CALIFORNIA, April 11 – The Artemis II crew have safely returned home after re-entering Earth’s atmosphere at 25,000mph (40,000km/h), splashing down off the coast of California.

They have travelled deeper into space than any humans before them – just over 4,000 miles more than the record of 248,655 set by Apollo 13 in 1970.

Astronauts are highly trained to cope with the physical and mental strain of space.

Eyes peeled in the cupola awaiting the safe return of our @NASAArtemis friends. Our trajectory on @Space_Station will be passing nearby over the Pacific, so we hope to catch a glimpse! pic.twitter.com/EIUZSyg1UQ — Jessica Meir (@Astro_Jessica) April 10, 2026

Although it might seem like it would be a difficult experience to endure, astronauts talk about being in space as the highlight of their lives and say they would return in an instant.

In a press conference before landing, Christina Koch said the inconveniences, such as freeze-dried food or a toilet without much privacy, were worth it.

Nasa does not release details about the crew members’ health or private lives, but here’s what’s likely to happen to Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch, Victor Glover and Jeremy Hansen now they’re back.

They’ll immediately be seen by doctors

On arrival they will be immediately examined by doctors on the US warship sent to retrieve them. Then they will be flown ashore by helicopter before being taken by plane to Nasa’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Spending time in space will have been physically gruelling for the Artemis II crew.

Without the tug of gravity, muscle and bone mass shrinks in space. The most affected muscles are those that help maintain posture in the back, neck and calves.

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The Artemis II crew has arrived back on Earth, ending a nearly 10-day journey around the Moon. The trip took them farther into space than humans have ever gone before, and now they're safely home with us.https://t.co/XmDQwNlCPR pic.twitter.com/Cwu312cZqJ — NASA (@NASA) April 11, 2026

Astronauts have strict exercise requirements but it can’t stop all wastage.

After just two weeks, muscle mass can fall by as much as 20%.

But remember, around 700 people have been into space before, including low Earth orbit. The time the Artemis II crew have spent up there will be amongst the shortest.

During the space shuttle era in 1981 to 2011, astronauts spent two to three weeks in space. A typical stay on the International Space Station is now five to six months.

So the impacts on the Artemis II astronauts’ health is likely to be minimal compared with their predecessors.

Astronauts are level-headed by temperament and training, so don’t expect revelations of any “space come-downs”.

Koch has already said she will miss the “teamwork and camaraderie” and the “common sense of purpose on the mission”.

Many astronauts talk about a profound appreciation of the uniqueness of Earth and that all humans share the planet together.

Seeing our planet surrounded by the blackness of space “truly emphasised how alike we are, how the same thing keeps every single person on planet Earth alive,” Koch said from space.

Most astronauts, including the first British astronaut Helen Sharman, have described how they don’t want to come home because the work in space is so exciting.

Reunited with their families

The Artemis crew will of course be excited to be reunited with their families.

Commander Reid Wiseman, who lost his wife to cancer in 2020 and has raised their two teenage daughters alone, talked to them before the mission about what would happen if he died and showed them where his will was kept.

Splashdown was a dangerous moment for the crew, so the families will be delighted to see them home safe.