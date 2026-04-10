Arati, Wamatangi, Mutuma lead Timely Kenya Governors’ Index

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 10 – NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10– A new nationwide survey by Timely Kenya has ranked Kisii Governor Simba Arati, Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi, Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi, Nandi Governor Stephen Sang and Meru Governor Mutuma M’inthingia among the top-performing county bosses in Kenya’s 2026 devolution scorecard.

The survey, conducted between March 20 and April 2, sampled 4,675 respondents through computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI), with a margin of error of ±1.3 per cent.

Respondents evaluated county performance across water, health, roads, education and agriculture, with ratings aggregated into overall performance scores used for ranking counties.

“The survey assessed county performance based on four key devolved functions: Water, Health, Roads,Education and Agriculture,” the pollster noted.

“Respondents rated each parameter on a scale of 1 to 10, with each point equating to 10 per cent.”

According to the findings, 44 per cent of Kenyans believe devolution is working, while 56 per cent feel it is not delivering effectively – highlighting a divided public perception of county governance performance.

The report notes that while devolution has improved access to services in some regions, persistent challenges such as corruption, pending bills and weak accountability continue to undermine its impact.

In the overall rankings, Arati recorded 81 per cent, Wamatangi 75 per cent, Abdullahi 69 per cent and Mutuma 67 per cent.

Fatuma Achani of Kwale and Anyang’ Nyong’o of Kisumu also feature among the top five performers in sectoral rankings.

Arati also posts strong scores across multiple sectors, including health, roads and education, where he consistently ranks among the top counties in specific service delivery categories.

The report highlights variation across counties, with Kiambu, Kisii and Wajir dominating in areas such as water access, healthcare quality, education outcomes and agricultural support systems.

At the lower end of the index, counties including Turkana, Mandera, Tana River, Nyamira, Isiolo and Siaya are flagged as lagging in development outcomes, reflecting ongoing disparities in service delivery across the country.

The report concludes that while devolution has generally brought services closer to citizens, structural issues—particularly corruption, inefficiency and weak oversight—remain key obstacles to realizing its full potential.