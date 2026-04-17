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Aga Khan University Hospital Opens Gigiri Specialty and Executive Clinic to Expand Access to Care

The facility is designed to serve residents and professionals in Gigiri, Nyari, Runda, Redhill Road, and the wider Limuru Road area.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15 — The Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi has launched a new Specialty and Executive Clinic in Gigiri, marking a continued expansion of its outpatient network aimed at improving access to specialised healthcare services.

The facility is designed to serve residents and professionals in Gigiri, Nyari, Runda, Redhill Road, and the wider Limuru Road area, bringing specialist medical services closer to communities that previously relied on the main hospital or other distant facilities.

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The Gigiri clinic is part of the hospital’s growing network of 54 outpatient medical centres across Nairobi and its environs. It will offer a wide range of services, including cardiology, endocrinology, paediatrics, dermatology, neurology, haematology-oncology, nephrology, pulmonology, counselling psychology, obstetrics and gynaecology, family medicine, dental care, optical services, and vaccination services.

In addition, the facility will provide executive wellness services supported by diagnostic capabilities such as ultrasound and X-ray imaging, aimed at offering comprehensive care within a single convenient location.

Aga Khan University Hospital Chief Executive Officer Rashid Khalani said the expansion is part of the institution’s strategy to decentralise healthcare and improve accessibility without compromising quality.

“Increasing access to specialised quality care is central to our strategy, and we will continue to invest in facilities and services that make it easier for patients to receive the care they need close to where they live and work,” Khalani said during the official opening.

He added that consultants working at the hospital’s outreach clinics are the same specialists based at the main hospital, ensuring consistency in the quality of care delivered across all facilities.

“Even as we expand our outreach network, we remain committed to ensuring that the same quality of care available at our main hospital is delivered across all our centres,” he said.

The opening ceremony was officiated by Zainab Bangura, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON), who praised the hospital’s continued investment in expanding access to specialised healthcare services.

She noted that the establishment of the Gigiri clinic reflects a practical response to the growing demand for high-quality and easily accessible medical care in Nairobi.

“This achievement reflects clarity of purpose, sustained investment and strong commitment to delivering quality care,” Bangura said.

The hospital also highlighted its broader healthcare strategy, which includes homecare services across Nairobi and surrounding areas.

These services cover home delivery of medications and home-based laboratory sample collection, further enhancing convenience for patients and supporting its decentralised care model.

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