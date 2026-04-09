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James Oyieko briefs Nakuru County Acting CECM for Health, Stephen Kuria, on medical equipment delivered with support from the United States Government to strengthen maternal, newborn, and child health services.

Capital Health

175 Health Facilities Receive Life-Saving Newborn Equipment in Major Boost to Maternal Care

Valued at approximately Sh50.9 million (about 393,717 USD), the initiative is part of broader U.S.-backed efforts to strengthen Kenya’s healthcare system, particularly in underserved regions.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 9 – At least 175 health facilities across 31 counties in Kenya have received critical maternal and newborn care equipment in a significant step toward improving survival rates for mothers and infants.

According to the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi, the equipment, distributed between March 18 and March 27 includes 143 neonatal warmers, 550 nebulizers, and 541 pulse oximeters.

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The supplies were directed to high-volume hospitals and health centres facing shortages of essential tools needed to manage complications during delivery and in the crucial first hours of a newborn’s life.

The initiative forms part of the United States government’s support to a rapid results programme spearheaded by the Ministry of Health Kenya, aimed at accelerating the reduction of maternal and newborn deaths.

Health officials say the newly supplied equipment will help bridge critical gaps in emergency response.

Stephen Kuria, Acting County Executive Committee Member for Health in Nakuru, welcomed the support, noting that many facilities struggle not with patient demand, but with the availability of essential tools.

“In many facilities, the challenge is not demand for services. It is in having the right tools at the right time,” Kuria said on behalf of Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika.

“This equipment will make the difference between life and death for newborns requiring immediate support and will strengthen our response to emergencies.”

Valued at approximately Sh50.9 million (about 393,717 USD), the initiative is part of broader U.S.-backed efforts to strengthen Kenya’s healthcare system, particularly in underserved regions.

The U.S. government has invested more than 294 million USD in Kenya’s health sector this year alone, supporting programmes targeting HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, polio, maternal and child health, and global health security.

Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Kenya Susan Burns emphasized the importance of equipping frontline facilities, stating that access to essential medical tools is one of the most practical ways to improve health outcomes.

“Through our collaboration with the Government of Kenya, we are supporting health facilities to deliver timely, lifesaving care where it is needed most,” she said.

The distribution coincided with the International Maternal Newborn Health Conference 2026, underscoring a shared commitment among partners to strengthen frontline health services and reduce preventable deaths.

The beneficiary counties include Bomet, Bungoma, Busia, Embu, Garissa, Homa Bay, Isiolo, Kajiado, Kakamega, Kilifi, Kirinyaga, Kisii, Kisumu, Kwale, Lamu, Machakos, Mandera, Mombasa, Nairobi, Nakuru, Narok, Nyamira, Samburu, Siaya, Tana River, Tharaka Nithi, Trans Nzoia, Turkana, Vihiga, Wajir, and West Pokot.

Kenya continues to face significant maternal and neonatal health challenges. Current estimates show approximately 355 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births and a neonatal mortality rate of 21 deaths per 1,000 live births annually.

Many of these deaths are linked to complications during pregnancy, childbirth, and early infancy, compounded by limited access to timely and quality care.

Officials say the intervention marks a crucial step toward ensuring safer deliveries and improving newborn survival across Kenya

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