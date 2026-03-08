Connect with us

Speaking during Ng’eno’s funeral service in Dikirr, Narok County, Ruto credited the late lawmaker with playing a critical role in advancing the affordable housing agenda, which he said had remained an unrealised ambition for three decades/PCS

Kenya

‘Youth Are the Backbone of Kenya’s Transformation,’ Ruto says

President says TVET training, the NYOTA programme, labour mobility and affordable housing opportunities can transform young Kenyans from job seekers into innovators, driving national economic growth.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 8 – President William Ruto has identified young people as the driving force behind Kenya’s transformation, urging them to take advantage of emerging opportunities in the digital economy, affordable housing, labour mobility and government-backed empowerment programmes.

The President said youthful population presents a major opportunity for economic growth if supported through skills development, innovation and access to opportunities.

Speaking during the launch of the Siaya Community Digital Hub, Ruto emphasised the government’s focus on shifting young people from job seekers to job creators through expanded training under Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

“Kenya’s youth are the backbone of our transformation,” he said, adding that with the right support, they will play a critical role in shaping the country’s future.

Ruto noted that the government is investing in programmes designed to open new income streams for young people, particularly in the digital space where global demand for online services continues to grow.

He encouraged youth to explore digital jobs and remote work opportunities that allow them to compete in international markets while working from Kenya.

The President also highlighted opportunities under the government’s affordable housing programme, which he said is creating thousands of jobs for young people in construction, engineering and related sectors.

He further pointed to labour mobility programmes that allow skilled Kenyan workers to access employment opportunities abroad, describing them as an important pathway for youth employment and skills exchange.

Ruto also cited the NYOTA Programme as one of the initiatives aimed at supporting youth-led enterprises and expanding economic opportunities.

