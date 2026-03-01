Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula

Top stories

Wetang’ula orders transfer of Nandi helicopter crash victims’ bodies to Nairobi

The crash on Saturday afternoon in Nandi County killed six people, including Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ngeno, whose death was formally communicated to the legislature.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 1 — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has directed the Clerk of the House to facilitate the transportation of the bodies of all victims of the fatal helicopter crash in Nandi to Nairobi.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The crash on Saturday afternoon in Nandi County killed six people, including Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ngeno, whose death was formally communicated to the legislature.

“I have directed the Clerk of the National Assembly to facilitate the transportation of the bodies of all victims of the fatal helicopter crash in Nandi to Nairobi,” Wetang’ula said in a statement Sunday.

“As a nation, we continue to mourn with the bereaved families during this painful time. We stand in solidarity with them and remain committed to offering the necessary support to ease the burden of their loss. May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace.”

The victims’ remains were taken to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret, where hospital officials described the condition of the bodies as severely compromised.

Addressing residents late Saturday, MTRH Chief Executive Philip Kirwa said the hospital had received the remains retrieved from the crash site in Mosop, an area in Nandi Hills.

“This evening, we have received the remains of six bodies retrieved from the crash site in Nandi,” Kirwa said.

“From our observation and analysis of the bodies, we kindly ask you to bear with us. At the moment, the condition of the remains is severely compromised.”

Kirwa said the extent of the damage had made visual identification impossible and barred families and members of the public from viewing the bodies.

“We cannot allow anyone to view them because they were badly damaged and burnt as a result of the crash. It is difficult to identify who is who at this stage due to the extent of the damage,” he added.

Forensic teams are working to prepare the remains for formal identification procedures, which are expected to involve scientific methods.

Hospital officials urged patience as the process unfolds.

The aircraft involved in the accident was an Eurocopter AS350 helicopter, registration 5Y-DSB.

It crashed at Kabiet Sub-location in the Mosop area of Nandi Hills at approximately 4:30 p.m. local time. The helicopter had been traveling from Endebes to Mosoriot when it went down.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

In a statement, Director General Emile Arao said confirmation of casualties and identities would be communicated by relevant authorities once next of kin have been formally notified.

Investigations are being led by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Department, authorities said, as families await the completion of identification procedures.

President William Ruto also led the nation in mourning, describing Ngeno as a progressive and devoted servant of the people.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

President Ruto Mourns late Emurua Dikirr MP Ng’eno as “Progressive and Devoted Servant of the People”

Ruto said the MP would be remembered for the tangible development achieved under his leadership and for his commitment to nurturing local talent, particularly...

15 hours ago

Kenya

‘Ng’eno faced threats’: Gachagua demands probe into Mosop helicopter crash

DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua mourns MP Johanna Ngeno after fatal Mosop helicopter crash and calls for a transparent investigation into the tragedy.

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Nge’no’s final hours before fatal Mosop helicopter crash

A look at the life, career and final hours of Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ngeno, who died in a helicopter crash in Mosop, Nandi...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetang’ula, family among 28 individuals interviewed on Jirongo’s death

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula is among 28 witnesses who have recorded statements in the DCI investigation into the fatal Nairobi–Nakuru Highway crash that...

January 21, 2026

Headlines

Nominated MP Denar Hamisi laid to rest in Kwale

All who took to the podium paid a glowing tribute to a man they termed a skilled entrepreneur.

December 13, 2025

Headlines

Wetang’ula, Mudavadi drum up support for UDA’s David Ndakwa ahead of Thursday’s Malava by-election.

Wetangula urged residents of Malava to vote for the UDA candidate, arguing that the constituency has historically aligned with the government of the day.

November 23, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Isiolo South MP Bidu Mohamed is dead. He served as Isiolo’s inaugural Speaker

Isiolo South MP Bidu Mohamed has died while receiving treatment at Nairobi Hospital. The first-term legislator, who served as the inaugural Isiolo County Assembly...

November 12, 2025

Headlines

Wetang’ula: Cybercrimes law is a moral safeguard, not a gag on expression

Speaker Wetang’ula emphasized that the law empowers a dedicated commission to identify, penalize, and take down websites promoting harmful content, including cultism, violent extremism,...

October 26, 2025