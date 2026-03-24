“We Are Killing Kenyans”: KWS Warns Against Consumption of Contaminated Lake Nakuru Fish

NAKURU, Kenya Mar 24 — The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has warned Kenyans against the consumption of fish from Lake Nakuru, cautioning that the produce may be unsafe for human consumption.

In a strongly worded statement, KWS Director General Erastus Kanga warned that continued harvesting and consumption of fish from the lake could pose serious health risks, declaring: “We are killing Kenyans.”

He raised concerns that fish from the lake may be contaminated due to pollution and environmental changes affecting the water body, which lies within Lake Nakuru National Park.

“A lot of fish is leaving Nakuru and getting distributed across the country. What you are listening to is a national health crisis in this country. People are taking fish that has been declared unfit for human consumption, and it is freely being distributed. We are killing Kenyans,” he observed.

He pointed out that the lake has in recent years experienced ecological stress linked to urban runoff, industrial waste, and fluctuating water levels—factors that can affect fish safety and quality.

“Because of the nearness of sewage and seepage under, it makes the entire organisms that are there not fit for human consumption,” he stated.

He emphasized that the fishing and sale of such fish is illegal and urged the public to avoid consuming fish sourced from the lake until further scientific assessments are completed.

The warning has sparked concern among residents and traders who rely on fishing activities around the lake for their livelihoods.

KWS is now working with other government agencies to monitor the situation and enforce regulations aimed at protecting public health and conserving the fragile ecosystem.

The agency also called for increased public awareness, urging communities to prioritize safety and comply with conservation laws.