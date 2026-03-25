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Wandayi Warns Fuel Companies Against Hoarding As He Assures Of Adequate Stock

Wandayi assured the public that the country has adequate fuel stockpiles.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 25 – Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has warned Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) against hoarding fuel for speculation.

Speaking on the state of Kenya’s fuel reserves, Wandayi assured the public that the country has adequate fuel stockpiles.

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He pointed out that the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) currently holds 102 million litres of petrol, 146 million litres of diesel and 167 million litres of kerosene/Jet A-1.

Wandayi further confirmed that supplies for the April fuel cycle are proceeding smoothly, with 330 million litres of petrol and 288 million litres of diesel already confirmed for delivery, along with additional kerosene cargo expected.

He emphasized that Kenya’s robust fuel reserves are sufficient to meet the needs of both consumers and industries, and that hoarding by OMCs would be treated as a serious offence under the law.

“We will take stringent action against any Oil Marketing Company found hoarding fuel. Licences will not be shielded from revocation,” he warned.

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