Vivo Energy Welcomes Hyundai’s Kenya Wildlife-Themed Rally Livery as Safari Rally Gets Underway

…as Hyundai driver Thierry Neuville sets the fastest pace, tops the Shakedown stage

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 – Vivo Energy Kenya Managing Director Peter Murungi has welcomed the Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team’s decision to showcase a special Kenyan wildlife-themed livery on its cars as the WRC Safari Rally 2026 gets underway.

In a rare tribute aligned with Kenya’s “Origin of Wonder” tourism campaign, the team’s three highly seeded Hyundai i20 N Rally1 cars are featuring graphics inspired by Kenya’s iconic wildlife during this year’s Safari Rally.

Alongside sponsor branding, the cars display images of hippopotamus, giraffe, elephant and zebra, accompanied by the tagline “Oh Look! Over There!” on the drivers’ and navigators’ door panels.

Speaking on behalf of Vivo Energy Kenya, Murungi said the gesture was a fitting tribute to Kenya’s tourism appeal.

“Vivo Energy Kenya, as the marketer and distributor of Shell products locally, welcomes the Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team to Kenya and appreciates the team’s tribute to Kenya’s tourism product through the special rally car livery,” Murungi said.

“Kenya is undoubtedly the Origin of Wonder, and we appreciate the Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team for spotlighting our wildlife globally as we wish the team success.”

Shell, the team’s co-title sponsor and technical partner, has supported Hyundai Motorsport’s lubricant needs since 2014, bringing high-performance innovation to the FIA World Rally Championship.

During the shakedown at the new Nawisa stage, Thierry Neuville set the fastest pace as crews prepared for what is expected to be another demanding Safari Rally.

Making his 185th WRC start and surpassing Sébastien Loeb on the championship’s all-time appearance list, Neuville posted the benchmark time of 4 minutes 33.1 seconds on his third and final run on the 6.31-kilometre Nawisa test stage.

At the rally’s Parc Fermé, Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team driver Adrien Fourmaux and navigator Alexandre Coria are leading the team’s Safari Rally charge, starting fourth on the road.

They are followed by teammates and 2024 WRC drivers’ and co-drivers’ champions Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe, who start fifth.

The team’s third entry, featuring Finnish driver Esapekka Lappi and navigator Enni Mälkönen, starts eighth.

Rallies such as the Safari Rally span extreme climates and terrain, testing Shell Helix Ultra lubricants designed to protect engines under demanding conditions. The company says its PurePlus Technology helps maintain engine cleanliness and durability despite shifting loads and harsh environments.

Insights from Shell’s WRC programme are used to refine products like Shell Helix Ultra, transferring performance and protection innovations from the racetrack to everyday vehicles.

