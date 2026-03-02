Connect with us

JUDICIARY

‘Uphold Integrity and Rule of Law,’ Wanjala Tells New Magistrates

Under the theme "Grounding for Greatness," the programme focuses on equipping Magistrates with skills in judgment writing, active case management, and judicial craft, while also fostering collegiality, wellness, and resilience.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 2 – Smokin Wanjala, Judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya and Director General of the Kenya Judiciary Academy (KJA), presided over the induction Training and swearing-in ceremony for newly recruited Resident Magistrates, 2026.

In his remarks, Justice Wanjala described the occasion as a significant milestone for both the newly appointed Magistrates and the Kenyan Judiciary.

He noted that their recruitment through a rigorous and competitive process reflects their merit, resilience, and commitment to justice. He emphasized that the induction marks the beginning of a solemn journey from the study of law to the lived responsibility of judicial office.

The two-week induction programme, jointly organized by the Kenya Judiciary Academy and the Office of the Registrar, Magistrates Court, is designed as a comprehensive immersion into the institutional ethos of the Judiciary.

Justice Wanjala explained that the curriculum goes beyond legal theory to address the practical, ethical, and personal dimensions of judicial service.

Under the theme “Grounding for Greatness,” the programme focuses on equipping Magistrates with skills in judgment writing, active case management, and judicial craft, while also fostering collegiality, wellness, and resilience.

Sessions will explore the transformative role of adjudicators in enhancing access to justice and promoting social transformation. The programme also includes psycho-social support and wellness initiatives, underscoring the Judiciary’s commitment to holistic development.

As the new Magistrates prepare to take their oaths, Justice Wanjala reminded them of the immense public trust vested in their office.

He underscored that their courts are where the Constitution meets the citizen and where the promise of justice becomes a tangible reality. He encouraged them to uphold integrity, empathy, patience, and an unwavering commitment to the rule of law.

The Kenya Judiciary Academy reaffirmed its dedication to continuous professional development and lifelong learning for judicial officers, aiming to build a Judiciary that is legally astute, technologically proficient, and ethically steadfast.

