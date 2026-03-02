UDA postpones repeat polls set for March 7-14 following the death of MP Ngeno

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 2 – United Democratic Alliance party has postponed the third phase of its repeat grassroot elections, initially scheduled for Saturday following the death of Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno, who died in an helicopter crash in Mosop, Nandi County.

In a statement issued on Monday, UDA National Election Board Chairman Antony Mwaura said the decision was made out of respect for the late MP and to observe a period of mourning.

The rescheduled Phase III elections will now take place on Saturday, March 14, 2026, covering Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Embu, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Samburu, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi, Baringo, Laikipia, Nakuru, Kericho, Bomet, and Vihiga counties.

The third term MP was among 5 victims of the fatal helicopter crash which happened on Saturday afternoon in Nandi County.

The victims’ remains were taken to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, where hospital officials described the condition of the bodies as severely compromised.