UAE shuts Habshan gas facilities after falling debris

Mar 19 Xinhua – Operations have been suspended at the United Arab Emirates’ Habshan gas facility as authorities respond to two incidents of fallen debris after the successful interception of a missile, Abu Dhabi’s media office says early Thursday.

Bab oil field was also targeted, the office adds. No injuries are reported.

Iran issued an evacuation ‌warning for several oil facilities across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, saying they would be targeted by strikes “in the coming hours,” Iranian state media reported on Wednesday.