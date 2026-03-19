Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The UAE, one of the world's biggest crude producers, argues that oil remains indispensable to the global economy and is pushing the merits of carbon capture -- removing carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas, when fuel is burned or from the air

ANTI-TERROR WAR

UAE shuts Habshan gas facilities after falling debris

Iran issued an evacuation ‌warning for several oil facilities across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, saying they would be targeted by strikes “in the coming hours,” Iranian state media reported on Wednesday.

Published

Mar 19 Xinhua – Operations have been suspended at the United Arab Emirates’ Habshan gas facility as authorities respond to two incidents of fallen debris after the successful interception of a missile, Abu Dhabi’s media office says early Thursday.

Bab oil field was also targeted, the office adds. No injuries are reported.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Iran issued an evacuation ‌warning for several oil facilities across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, saying they would be targeted by strikes “in the coming hours,” Iranian state media reported on Wednesday.

In this article:
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

Chadian president orders “complete closure” of border with Sudan after deadly drone attack

The Chadian President also ordered the National Army to retaliate against any attack originating from Sudan.

1 hour ago

ANTI-TERROR WAR

US intelligence chief says Iran’s regime ‘intact’ but ‘degraded’

Gabbard, who coordinates the country's intelligence operations, also said that the US had anticipated trouble in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping channel.

2 hours ago

Top stories

Workers trapped as 22-storey building partially collapses in Westlands

NAIROBI, Kenya March 18 — Emergency teams are racing against time to rescue workers trapped after a 22-storey building under construction partially collapsed in...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Murkomen declares Friday public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18– The government has declared Friday, March 20, a public holiday to mark the Muslim festival of Idd-ul-Fitr, which signifies the...

7 hours ago

Top stories

One person confirmed dead in Kericho building collapse, rescue efforts continue

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18– Interior Ministry on Wednesday confirmed that one person has died following the collapse of a building under construction in the...

7 hours ago

Top stories

Lamu port receives second diverted car carrier amid Middle East conflict

The shipment had initially been scheduled for discharge at Port of Jebel Ali but was diverted due to escalating hostilities linked to the Israel-U.S.-Iran...

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya hosts national rounds of Manfred Lachs Space Law Moot Court Competition

Over several rounds, students engaged in simulated court proceedings, showcasing legal research, advocacy and argumentation skills in the niche field of space law, an...

9 hours ago

World

Pakistan’s failure to back Saudi Arabia deepens rift over Iran crisis

Pakistan’s failure to back Saudi Arabia despite a formal mutual defence pact is fuelling growing frustration in Riyadh and raising fresh doubts about Islamabad’s...

9 hours ago