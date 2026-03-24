Tuju Seeks Anticipatory Bail Over Alleged Police Harassment

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 24 — Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has moved to the High Court seeking anticipatory bail, citing fears of arrest, harassment, and threats to his safety by law enforcement agencies.

In an urgent ex-parte application, Tuju claims he has been under surveillance and intimidation, alleging that on March 21 he was trailed by unmarked vehicles, forcing him to abandon his car and seek refuge in a secure location.

He later presented himself at Karen Police Station to record a statement but alleges that he was manhandled by officers—an incident he says worsened injuries from a previous airplane and road accident.

Tuju is now asking the High Court to restrain the National Police Service, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) from summoning, arresting, or interfering with his freedom of movement.

He is also seeking orders to guarantee his access to medical treatment without intimidation or police interference.

Tuju was transferred on Tuesday morning to Karen Hospital, where he remains under continuous police guard despite not being formally charged.

His legal team argues that the continued police presence amounts to unlawful custodial control, describing it as inhumane and a violation of his constitutional rights to liberty and access to healthcare.

The lawyers further state that Tuju is a law-abiding citizen willing to cooperate with authorities, provided due process is followed.

“In the event the 1st applicant is granted bail, he is willing to appear in court or before the police once summoned,” the court documents read.

The application, filed under a certificate of urgency, underscores concerns about his deteriorating health condition and the need for immediate judicial intervention.