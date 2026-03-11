Truphena Muthoni Aims to Hug 1,172 Trees in One Hour After Guinness Record Stunt

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – Truphena Muthoni, who previously broke a Guinness World Record by hugging a tree for three consecutive days, is now setting her sights on an even bigger challenge: hugging 1,172 trees in one hour in Brazil.

The Kenyan environmental enthusiast gained global attention for her endurance record, which highlighted tree conservation and environmental awareness.

Her next attempt aims to break another Guinness World Record while promoting sustainability and the importance of forests.

The upcoming challenge will test not only her speed but also her stamina, as she plans to hug over a thousand trees in just 60 minutes.