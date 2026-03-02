Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Traffic Snarl-up on Mombasa Road After Fuel Tanker Collides with Container Lorry

Emergency service providers were scrambled to the site as the fire raged with motorists keeping a distance.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 – There was a traffic snarl-up after a fuel tanker collided with a trailer and burst into flames on Mombasa Road, Athi River.

Emergency service providers were scrambled to the site as the fire raged with motorists keeping a distance.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It is not clear how the accident happened as both lorries were headed in the same direction on Monday morning.

Police said they were yet to confirm if there were any casualties from the incident.

The lorries included a trailer with fuel and another one with a forty feet container.

This affected traffic flow inbound the city.

Police said they were investigating the incident and advised road users to avoid the area.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

President Ruto Condemns Strikes on Middle Eastern Nations, Urges De-escalation

President Ruto denounced attacks on the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain, describing the developments as deeply troubling.

3 hours ago

Kenya

NACADA Night Raid in Nandi Seizes 2,400 Stones of Cannabis and Illicit Vodka

One suspect was arrested and is set to face court, while all seized items have been secured as evidence.

3 hours ago

Top stories

PS Omollo Warns Against Political Violence Across Kenya

Omollo called on leaders across the political divide to take personal responsibility in calming tensions and steering the country away from divisive politics.

3 hours ago

Top stories

Preliminary Report on MP Ngeno Chopper Crash Due in 30 Days

Chirchir said his ministry, through the Aircraft Accident Investigations Department under the State Department for Aviation and Aerospace Development, has been on the ground...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Kilifi Palm Wine Tapper Dies After Falling From Tree

According to police, the incident occurred in the Chasimba area under the jurisdiction of Chasimba Police Station.

4 hours ago

Kenya

Police Investigating Brutal Hostel Murder in Tharaka Nithi

Police say the incident was reported by the university’s Head of Security, Ibrahim Mulinge, after information emerged that a student had been found unresponsive...

5 hours ago

Kenya

NACADA Cannabis Bust in Kitale Town, Transnzoia County

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 – In a dramatic double-blow to Trans Nzoia’s underground narcotics trade, NACADA has dismantled two major illicit operations within 12...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Parliament airlifts remains of MP Johanna Ng’eno, 5 others after helicopter crash

Parliament airlifts remains of MP Johanna Ngeno and five others to Nairobi after fatal AS350 helicopter crash in Mosop, Nandi County.

21 hours ago