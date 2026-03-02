Traffic Snarl-up on Mombasa Road After Fuel Tanker Collides with Container Lorry

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 – There was a traffic snarl-up after a fuel tanker collided with a trailer and burst into flames on Mombasa Road, Athi River.

Emergency service providers were scrambled to the site as the fire raged with motorists keeping a distance.

It is not clear how the accident happened as both lorries were headed in the same direction on Monday morning.

Police said they were yet to confirm if there were any casualties from the incident.

The lorries included a trailer with fuel and another one with a forty feet container.

This affected traffic flow inbound the city.

Police said they were investigating the incident and advised road users to avoid the area.