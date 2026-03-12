TikTok Pledges Expanded Support for Kenyan Creators After Internet Safety Summit

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 12 – Kenyan digital creators are set to benefit from enhanced support and opportunities following a high-level meeting between government officials and TikTok executives, including the introduction of new regional managers.

The meeting concluded the Internet Safety Summit, an initiative that Kenya successfully championed and hosted, aimed at promoting safer online engagement for youth and creators.

During the discussions, Head of Presidential Creative Economy Coordination Dennis Itumbi highlighted the need for more monetization tools for Kenyan content creators and the inclusion of African creators in TikTok’s Creator Fund & Rewards Programme.

Encouragingly, TikTok committed to expanding creator training programs across Kenya and the region and considering support for a Smartphone 3-Minute Film category at the National Schools Drama Festival, opening opportunities for young Kenyan filmmakers.

“The meeting was very productive, and TikTok is keen to continue supporting Kenyan creators while ensuring safer online spaces,” Mr. Itumbi said in a tweet following the meeting.