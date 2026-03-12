Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

TikTok Pledges Expanded Support for Kenyan Creators After Internet Safety Summit

Encouragingly, TikTok committed to expanding creator training programs across Kenya and the region.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 12 – Kenyan digital creators are set to benefit from enhanced support and opportunities following a high-level meeting between government officials and TikTok executives, including the introduction of new regional managers.

The meeting concluded the Internet Safety Summit, an initiative that Kenya successfully championed and hosted, aimed at promoting safer online engagement for youth and creators.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During the discussions, Head of Presidential Creative Economy Coordination Dennis Itumbi highlighted the need for more monetization tools for Kenyan content creators and the inclusion of African creators in TikTok’s Creator Fund & Rewards Programme.

Encouragingly, TikTok committed to expanding creator training programs across Kenya and the region and considering support for a Smartphone 3-Minute Film category at the National Schools Drama Festival, opening opportunities for young Kenyan filmmakers.

“The meeting was very productive, and TikTok is keen to continue supporting Kenyan creators while ensuring safer online spaces,” Mr. Itumbi said in a tweet following the meeting.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

High Court Orders Release of Man Detained Over Currency Mutilation Allegation

The judge intervened after Nyagwaya’s lawyer, Oguso, moved to the High Court seeking a revision of the lower court’s order.

1 minute ago

Top stories

Government Steps Up Madaraka Day Preparations at Wajir Stadium

The inspection was led by Principal Secretaries from key ministries involved in organizing the national event.

10 minutes ago

Top stories

IEBC Begins Interviews for 12,000 Temporary Voter Registration Jobs

The electoral body confirmed that it had already shortlisted applicants and notified the successful candidates.

48 minutes ago

Top stories

President Ruto Wears Kapsabet Boys High School Uniform During Centenary Celebrations

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 12 – President William Ruto drew widespread attention on Thursday after appearing in the Kapsabet Boys High School uniform during the...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Kenya Faces Severe Food Insecurity and Malnutrition Crisis Across ASAL Counties

3.3 million people are currently in IPC Acute Food Insecurity (AFI) Phase 3 or above, including 400,000 people in Phase 4 (Emergency) who require...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Universities Fund Scholarship Payouts Reach Ksh8.4 Billion in 2025/2026 FY

Wanyonyi said the latest disbursement will benefit thousands of government-sponsored students pursuing various undergraduate programmes in public institutions.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya Met Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Nairobi Within the Next 24 Hours

The advisory, effective from 9:00pm Thursday until 9:00pm Friday cautions that the rainfall could disrupt transportation and flood low-lying areas if drainage systems become...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya Losing Sh300mn Weekly in Farm Exports Due to Middle East Conflict: CS Kagwe

CS Kagwe said the instability has affected shipments of meat and other food products to the Middle East—one of Kenya’s major export destinations.

2 hours ago