Wetang’ula Urges Tougher Road Safety Laws After Fatal Webuye Crash

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11-National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has called on MPs to review and strengthen existing laws to protect road users, while appealing to the public to remain vigilant in reporting traffic offenders.

The Speaker made the remarks on Tuesday while visiting the scene of a fatal accident at Malaha junction along the Webuye road, where a truck rammed into a group of people, claiming 15 lives and leaving several others injured.

Speaker Wetang’ula also urged authorities to expedite the arrest of the truck driver, who remains at large.

“We stand here in unison and in unity as a people of this region, of this country and of this county to condemn in the strongest terms possible the recklessness of the driver of the lorry that killed people in this area,” he said.

Leading a delegation of government officials, including Ndia MP George Kariuki, the Chairperson of the Transport and Infrastructure Committee; Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo, Chairperson of the Administration and Internal Security Committee; and Webuye West MP Martin Pepela, Speaker Moses Wetang’ula consoled the victims’ families and pledged government support.

He further announced that the government would cover medical bills for the ten injured and fund the burials of the 15 who lost their lives.

During a visit to the survivors at Webuye County Referral Hospital, Wetang’ula facilitated the transfer of two patients needing specialized care.

“I have called the Chief Executive Officer of Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, and the governor will provide an ambulance to ensure they receive proper treatment,” he said.

Among the victims is an elderly man who lost six family members in the crash. The Speaker announced plans for a fundraiser on Sunday, 15th March, to support the victims’ families, followed by a joint requiem Mass on Monday, 16th March, in Bungoma town.

He also expressed support for the National Transport and Safety Authority’s (NTSA) road safety measures, emphasizing the need to remove reckless drivers and unroadworthy vehicles from the roads.

“If you do not deserve to be on the road, you don’t deserve to be there. If you are on the road and you don’t adhere to the laws of the land, you deserve to be punished instantly. Your right to be on the road is equal to the right of others to be on the road,” the Speaker said.

He called on Members of Parliament to tighten existing laws and urged the public to remain vigilant in ensuring traffic offenders are apprehended.

“Enough is enough, we must make our roads safe,” he stated

A funeral committee has been formed to plan for the burial of the victims. The team is led by Webuye East MP Martin Wanyonyi Pepela, Bungoma Woman Representative Catherine Wambilianga, and will include the Bungoma Deputy Governor Janepher Chemtai Mbatiany and Members of the County Assembly.

Isaac, a resident who lost his wife in the crash, said he hopes his three injured family members will recover.

“I lost my wife on the spot. My other brother had stomach injuries. We are seeking support from well-wishers and hope that the government will redesign the road,” he said.

Webuye County Referral Hospital has conducted postmortems on six victims, with seven more awaiting examination.

The Hospital Medical Superintendent, Dr. David Wanikina, said two male patients will require specialized treatment.

He added that the hospital, in partnership with the Kenya Red Cross is providing psychosocial support to the families affected by the tragedy.