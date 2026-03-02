Connect with us

DIPLOMACY

Sing’oei: MFA to Comply with Parliament’s Nullification of GCA Diplomatic Privileges

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2– The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs (MFA) has confirmed it will comply with the National Assembly’s decision to annul the diplomatic privileges previously granted to the Global Centre for Adaptation (GCA) in Kenya.

In a public notice issued Monday, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei highlighted that the privileges and immunities were initially granted under the Privileges and Immunities Act, Cap 179, following the signing of a Host Country Agreement with GCA on 10th February 2025.

The legal notice conferring these privileges was published in May 2025 and subsequently tabled in Parliament.

“The Ministry for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs will comply with the decision of the National Assembly, fully cognizant that the nullification of the legal notice does not in any way affect the previous activities of the Global Centre for Adaptation in Kenya,” the statement read.

The Parliamentary Committee on Delegated Legislation had annulled the Legal Notice No. 82 of 2025, citing a technicality under Section 17 of the Privileges and Immunities Act, which requires a draft legal notice to be tabled in Parliament.

The Ministry clarified that under the Statutory Instruments Act of 2013, the Cabinet Secretary is required only to convey a copy of the instrument to Parliament after publication.

Despite the annulment, the Ministry stressed that a new draft legal notice will be prepared and submitted to Parliament in compliance with the law.

It reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to becoming a hub for multilateral diplomacy and international organizations.

The Global Centre for Adaptation, which established its Africa headquarters in Nairobi, has been instrumental in promoting climate resilience on the continent.

The organization’s work, particularly under the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Programme, focuses on resilient infrastructure, agriculture, and water management.

On February 24, President William Ruto said the partnership with GCA continues to strengthen Kenya and Africa’s climate action.

Ruto made the statement after he met the Supervisory Board of GCA Chair Macky Sall, who is also the former President of Senegal, at State House, Nairobi.

“With the Africa headquarters of the organisation being established in Nairobi, the GCA will continue playing a key role in unlocking finance for climate adaptation, especially through the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Programme,” Ruto said at the time.

“The programme is building resilience and confronting the harsh realities of climate change with practical and lasting solutions.”

