Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna signed the joint statement/FILE

Headlines

Sifuna braces ODM Ouster: ‘Raila Will Never Have Another SG’

“Ata wakinitoa kama SG, Baba hatawai kuwa na katibu mwingine. Mimi ndio wa mwisho,” Sifuna said.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – ODM Senator Edwin Sifuna’s recent remarks on his tenure as Secretary-General of the 21-year-old party have left supporters wondering whether he is resigning himself to the possibility that his ouster is inevitable.

Speaking during a public engagement in Kaiti Constituency, Sifuna told attendees that he holds the unrivalled honour of being the last loyal Secretary-General to serve under ODM founder, the late Raila Odinga.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Ata wakinitoa kama SG, Baba hatawai kuwa na katibu mwingine. Mimi ndio wa mwisho,” he said.
(They are trying to oust Baba’s (Raila) Secretary-General. But even if they succeed, let them know Baba will never have another SG. I was his last SG.)

Since its inception in 2005, ODM has had three Secretaries-General: Anyang’ Nyong’o, Ababu Namwamba and Sifuna.

An ODM National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in February resolved to remove Sifuna from his powerful position as Secretary-General during a sitting held in Mombasa.

However, Sifuna and several high-profile ODM leaders, including Siaya Governor James Orengo, have publicly rejected the removal as unconstitutional and procedurally flawed, saying it violated party rules on how top officials can be ousted.

Sifuna challenged the resolution at the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT), arguing that the decision blindsided key party organs and was executed without adequate consultation as required by the party’s constitution.

The PPDT issued an order preventing ODM from executing the removal and stopping the Registrar of Political Parties from publishing the decision in the Kenya Gazette, effectively blocking the ouster pending a full hearing.

The order was later extended to Thursday, March 12, 2026, offering Sifuna a temporary reprieve as the dispute plays out in the legal arena.

However, Deputy Secretary-General Catherine Omwanyo threw a fresh spanner in the works by issuing a notice convening a Special National Delegates Conference which, among other agenda items, will ratify the contested NEC decision to eject Sifuna.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

Kenya flood toll rises to 42 as government pledges support for affected families

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 8 – The government says the national death toll from the floods that struck on Friday evening currently stands at 42. The...

7 hours ago

CHURCH & POLITICS

Kalonzo, Gachagua to sue State after Church entry block in Meru

Opposition leaders accuse police of blocking them from Methodist bishop’s induction in Meru as Deputy President Kindiki hits back over political conduct.

8 hours ago

Kenya

Global Beauty Brand ALLSO Launches Nairobi Flagship Store, Marking Its Official Entry into the Kenyan Market

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 8 – International beauty brand ALLSO has officially entered the Kenyan market with the launch of its flagship brand store at...

9 hours ago

Headlines

KQ Flags Operational Challenges on Mumbai Route Amid Airspace Restrictions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8-Kenya Airways has warned customers travelling to and from Mumbai of operational disruptions caused by regional airspace restrictions and adverse weather...

9 hours ago

Headlines

Kindiki lecturers Gachagua, Accuses Him of Incitement and Disrespect

“While serving as Deputy President, you did not bring any meaningful development here. Now you come back with the narrative of a one-term presidency...

9 hours ago

Headlines

Flood death toll rises to 28 in Kenya’s capital as rescue teams search for survivors

Seda said more bodies could still be found as search operations continue, with some parking areas and flooded locations remaining inaccessible.

10 hours ago

Capital Health

Health PS Warns Long Rains Could Trigger Cholera, Malaria Outbreaks

“The public is advised to remain vigilant for water-borne diseases including cholera, typhoid and diarrhoeal diseases as well as vector-borne diseases such as malaria...

10 hours ago

County News

Nakuru Leaders Warn of Further Flood Calamities if Action Not Taken

“The government had prior warnings from the meteorological department, yet no measures were taken to protect vulnerable communities. The results have been tragic,” the...

11 hours ago