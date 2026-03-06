Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Nairobi Governor JohnsoN Sakaja before a Senate Committee on March 6, 2026

County News

Senate commends Nairobi Water over improved audit rating, Sh12.6bn revenue

During the session, senators noted improved accountability in the county’s financial operations, with the Office of the Auditor-General issuing a qualified audit opinion, signalling progress compared to previous financial assessments.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 6 – The Senate has acknowledged improved financial accountability and stronger audit performance by the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company following the city’s record Sh12.6 billion revenue collection in the last financial year.

This emerged when Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja appeared before the Senate County Public Investments and Special Funds Committee, chaired by Geoffrey Osotsi, to respond to queries regarding the county’s financial management.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During the session, senators noted improved accountability in the county’s financial operations, with the Office of the Auditor-General issuing a qualified audit opinion, signalling progress compared to previous financial assessments.

Members of the committee also commended the county’s improved revenue performance, noting that the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company collected a historic Sh12.6 billion in the last financial year—one of the highest amounts ever realised by the capital’s water utility.

Nairobi Governor JohnsoN Sakaja before a Senate Committee on March 6, 2026

Sakaja told the committee that his administration had strengthened financial controls, improved revenue collection systems and enhanced transparency in county operations.

“These results demonstrate the reforms we have introduced to strengthen accountability and efficiency in service delivery. We are committed to ensuring that public resources are managed transparently while improving water services for Nairobi residents,” Sakaja said.

The Senate also pledged to intervene and push national government agencies to settle hundreds of millions of shillings owed to Nairobi in unpaid water bills.

Osotsi said the committee will engage ministries and state agencies, including police stations, to ensure the outstanding bills are paid and to safeguard the interests of counties under the devolved system of government.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

Azimio MCAs distance coalition from alleged Sakaja impeachment bid, back Sh80bn cooperation agenda

The MCAs said the alleged impeachment attempt by a section of assembly members was misplaced and ill-timed, coming just a day after the Assembly...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CoG asserts Senate boycott in letter copied to CJ, watchdog agencies

CoG asserts boycott of Senate’s County Public Accounts Committee, citing allegations of extortion, intimidation, and misconduct, escalating tensions with the Senate ahead of the...

February 27, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

Kanja reports 12 joint hate speech investigations with NCIC in a year

Police are investigating 12 hate speech and incitement cases as the country prepares for the 2027 elections, raising concerns over political tensions and online...

February 25, 2026

World

Sakaja’s LiquorPay platform streamlines Nairobi liquor licensing

The rollout follows the consolidation of county licences under the Unified Business Permit (UBP), part of broader reforms to simplify business registration.

February 24, 2026

County News

Senate invites public input on Thika bid to be elevated to City status

The Committee will hold a public hearing on the application on Friday, March, 6, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at the Thika Municipal Chambers, Thika...

February 23, 2026

Kenya

Babu Owino Criticizes Nairobi National–County Cooperation Framework, Calls It ‘Greatest Attack on Devolution’

Owino accused Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja of surrendering the county’s mandate to the national government, arguing that the move undermines the spirit and constitutional...

February 18, 2026

Top stories

Mudavadi defends Nairobi cooperation deal, pledges bold reforms for the capital

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi praises President Ruto’s intervention to strengthen Nairobi’s infrastructure, security, and regional hub status under a new national–county cooperation framework.

February 17, 2026

County News

Nairobi Women Stage Valentine Tribute to Sakaja, Hail Dishi na County and Table Widows Bill

“Apart from Dishi na County, over 4,000 young men and women have been employed under the Green Army to clean the city. Markets are...

February 14, 2026