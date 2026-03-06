Senate commends Nairobi Water over improved audit rating, Sh12.6bn revenue

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 6 – The Senate has acknowledged improved financial accountability and stronger audit performance by the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company following the city’s record Sh12.6 billion revenue collection in the last financial year.

This emerged when Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja appeared before the Senate County Public Investments and Special Funds Committee, chaired by Geoffrey Osotsi, to respond to queries regarding the county’s financial management.

During the session, senators noted improved accountability in the county’s financial operations, with the Office of the Auditor-General issuing a qualified audit opinion, signalling progress compared to previous financial assessments.

Members of the committee also commended the county’s improved revenue performance, noting that the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company collected a historic Sh12.6 billion in the last financial year—one of the highest amounts ever realised by the capital’s water utility.

Nairobi Governor JohnsoN Sakaja before a Senate Committee on March 6, 2026

Sakaja told the committee that his administration had strengthened financial controls, improved revenue collection systems and enhanced transparency in county operations.

“These results demonstrate the reforms we have introduced to strengthen accountability and efficiency in service delivery. We are committed to ensuring that public resources are managed transparently while improving water services for Nairobi residents,” Sakaja said.

The Senate also pledged to intervene and push national government agencies to settle hundreds of millions of shillings owed to Nairobi in unpaid water bills.

Osotsi said the committee will engage ministries and state agencies, including police stations, to ensure the outstanding bills are paid and to safeguard the interests of counties under the devolved system of government.