Sakaja’s Green Army Intensifies Efforts to Clear Clogged Drains as Weatherman Issues Heavy Rain Alert

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 13 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja’s Green Army has stepped up operations to clear clogged drainage systems and clean streets across Nairobi as the Kenya Meteorological Department warns of heavy rains, thunderstorms, and possible flooding in the city.

On Friday, Nairobi County environment teams carried out a series of activities in Embakasi North Sub-County, including street sweeping, litter picking, and unclogging blocked drains.

Public awareness campaigns were also conducted to educate residents on proper waste disposal and preventing drainage blockages, which are a major cause of flooding.

“The county environment teams carried out sweeping, litter picking, drainage clearance, and public sensitization across several estates as part of our efforts to prevent flooding during the rainy season,” Governor Sakaja said.

The initiative forms part of preventive measures to ensure drainage systems remain open ahead of the anticipated heavy rains.

Similar operations are ongoing in other wards, including Dandora, Kariobangi North, and Komarock, where teams are also planting trees along canals to protect riparian zones and strengthen climate resilience.

Governor Sakaja urged Nairobi residents to support the county’s flood prevention efforts by avoiding illegal dumping and maintaining public drainage infrastructure.

The county government is also coordinating with the national government to implement long-term drainage and sewer system upgrades.