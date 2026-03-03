Connect with us

Kenya

Rescue Efforts Underway at Yare Plaza, Eastleigh, as Fire Rips Through Shops

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 3 – Rescue operations are ongoing at Yare Plaza in Eastleigh after a fire broke out and spread through several apparel and retail shops within the busy commercial building.

The blaze, which reportedly started earlier in the day, sent thick plumes of smoke billowing into the sky, drawing large crowds of onlookers as emergency responders rushed to the scene.

Firefighters from the Nairobi City County Fire Department battled the inferno in an effort to contain it and prevent it from spreading to adjacent buildings.

Traders and customers scrambled to safety as flames quickly engulfed multiple floors of the structure, which houses numerous clothing outlets and small businesses.

Some shop owners attempted to salvage goods before the fire intensified, while others were forced to flee empty-handed.

Rescue teams are working to evacuate individuals believed to have been trapped inside the building at the time the fire started.

The number of casualties or injuries is yet to be confirmed.

Police officers have cordoned off sections of the area to allow emergency personnel unobstructed access and to keep crowds at a safe distance.

Traffic along nearby roads has also been disrupted as firefighting efforts continue.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and investigations are expected to commence once the situation is brought under control.

Eastleigh, known for its bustling wholesale and retail trade, has in the past experienced similar incidents, raising concerns over fire safety compliance in commercial buildings

