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The moment mask vendor Bonface Kariuki was shot dead by police during protests in Nairobi on June 25, 2025. He succumbed to injuries a week later in hospital.

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Reparations for Protest Victims About Justice, Not ‘Paying People for Dying’ – KNCHR says

“We are hoping that the public will not just look at this as a compensation as paying people for dying. It is not paying people for dying. It’s acknowledging that there was a wrong that happened and it’s a way of saying sorry to the people who suffered losses,” the KNCHR chairperson sort to clarify

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 16 – The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has emphasized that the planned reparations for victims of protest-related violence in Kenya are intended to acknowledge wrongdoing and provide justice, not merely financial compensation.

Speaking during a joint media briefing with the Committee Overseeing the Implementation of the 10-Point Agenda, KNCHR Chairperson Claris Ogangah said reparations should be understood broadly and include several measures beyond monetary payments.

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“There are various facets of reparations that we need to be implemented in Kenya. We have restitution where if someone suffered loss of livelihoods, you can be restituted for your source of livelihoods. We have even public apology as a means of reparations,” she said.

Ogangah urged the public to view the proposed reparation process as a step toward accountability and recognition of harm suffered by victims and their families.

“We are hoping that the public will not just look at this as a compensation as paying people for dying. It is not paying people for dying. It’s acknowledging that there was a wrong that happened and it’s a way of saying sorry to the people who suffered losses,” the KNCHR chairperson sort to clarify.

KNCHR boss further revealed that the state funded rights agency has been documenting cases of individuals who were injured, killed, or otherwise affected during protests in recent years.

Ogangah said the Commission is currently verifying information submitted by victims and their families.

“At the end of this process, we will submit a list of people who we have verified their information and we will also submit a guide on how compensation should take place,” the KNCHR chairperson said.

“The report will also have a proposed range of amounts to be paid to each victim based on the injuries they sustained or based on whether they died during the protest,” she explained.

The KNCHR appealed to victims and survivors of past protests to submit evidence during the ongoing 21 day window in order to qualify for compensation.

She added that the commission is expected to be finalise the list of victims and surviors by the first week of April, with compensation scheduled for disbursement by June 2026.

The budget for the programme, which is currently capped at Ksh2 billion.

The move follows a directive by President William Ruto for KNCHR to develop a compensation framework within 60 days starting March 2026.

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