Real Sources Africa CEO Chege urges envoys to shift from policy to deal execution, backs AfCFTA at Ambassadors’ Conference

NAIROBI, Kenya March 28 – REAL Sources Africa CEO Felix Chege has urged Kenyan envoys to shift focus from trade policy frameworks to practical deal execution, positioning Africa’s trade potential around implementation rather than agreements.

Speaking during the 19th Ambassadors’ Conference in Nairobi, Chege told diplomats that while Kenya has made significant strides in foreign policy and trade agreements, the real gap lies in translating these frameworks into tangible economic outcomes.

REAL Sources Africa CEO Felix Chege addressing the Ambassador’s conference in Nairobi on March 28, 2026. /COURTESY.

“Africa does not lack opportunity; what we lack is execution,” he said. “The future of trade will be defined by how effectively we convert agreements into actual deals.”

His remarks came as President William Ruto called on Kenya’s diplomats to take a more assertive role in positioning the country as a premium global investment destination.

Addressing the envoys at the conference, the President urged them to actively market Kenya abroad and secure partnerships that deliver tangible benefits.

“You are called upon to articulate, position, and present to the world the full breadth of Kenya’s potential, to tell our story with conviction, and to translate that promise into partnerships that deliver tangible outcomes for our nation,” he said.

Ruto emphasised that ambassadors are central to the country’s transformation agenda, describing them as “the face, the voice, and the standard of Kenya beyond our borders.”

The four-day conference, held at Safari Park Hotel, has brought together more than 70 ambassadors, high commissioners and consuls-general, alongside senior government officials including Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Health CS Aden Duale, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei and Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu.

Chege’s call aligns with the government’s renewed push for economic diplomacy, which seeks to reposition Kenya’s foreign missions as active commercial hubs driving trade, investment and market access.

He emphasised that Kenya is well placed to serve as Africa’s trade execution gateway, particularly under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which aims to create a single market for goods and services across the continent.

Chege noted that unlocking AfCFTA’s full potential will require structured systems that connect opportunities with execution, rather than relying solely on policy alignment.

In this regard, REAL Sources Africa, Kenya’s official AfCFTA National Trading Company, is spearheading initiatives aimed at linking Kenyan producers to regional and global value chains.

The firm is rolling out digital platforms designed to streamline trade processes, including BiasharaLink, a portal for structuring trade and investment inquiries across embassies, and DealHouse, a platform focused on matchmaking and closing transactions.

“These tools are about moving beyond conversations to actual deals,” Chege said, adding that technology will play a central role in bridging gaps between supply and demand across African markets.

President Ruto, in his address, outlined an ambitious KSh5 trillion national transformation plan aimed at accelerating Kenya’s economic growth and positioning it as a first-world economy.

The plan includes expanding infrastructure through the construction of at least 2,500 kilometres of dual carriageways and 28,000 kilometres of tarmac roads, modernising rail networks, upgrading airports and seaports, and increasing energy capacity from 3,300 megawatts to 10,000 megawatts to support industrial growth.

He also highlighted a nationwide water programme involving the construction of at least 50 mega dams and over 1,000 small dams to boost irrigation and food security, with the first batch of projects already underway.

On the economic front, the President said reforms have stabilised key indicators, noting that inflation has dropped to 4.3 percent from 9.6 percent three years ago, while foreign direct investment inflows grew by 15 percent in 2025 to surpass $2 billion for the first time.

Foreign exchange reserves, he added, have risen significantly, while the Kenyan shilling has remained stable against the dollar.

Ruto pointed to progress in key sectors, including education, where the government has hired 100,000 teachers and built 23,000 classrooms, and healthcare, where over 30 million Kenyans are now registered under the Social Health Authority.

He also cited job creation initiatives, including the Affordable Housing Programme, which has employed over 640,000 youth, and the expansion of digital jobs through ICT hubs, Jitume Centres and Business Process Outsourcing centres.

“Today, about 300,000 young people are working in this space. We expect this field to expand and hire one million people,” the President said.

He underscored the importance of aligning diplomatic efforts with these domestic priorities, noting that attracting investment and forging partnerships will be critical to delivering the government’s agenda.

Chege’s message reinforced this approach, urging envoys to move beyond traditional diplomacy and focus on measurable economic outcomes.

The conference marks the first such gathering under the Fifth Administration and comes amid growing emphasis on economic diplomacy as a key pillar of Kenya’s foreign policy.

Key sessions at the forum are addressing climate diplomacy, the blue economy and the role of the diaspora in driving global engagement.

As discussions continue, both government and private sector leaders appear aligned on one central theme: that the success of Kenya’s global engagement will depend not just on the strength of its policies, but on the ability to execute them.