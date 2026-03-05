Connect with us

Kenya

President Ruto Receives Credentials From Three New Ambassadors to Kenya

President Ruto assured the ambassadors of his full support as they begin their duties and expressed confidence in the strengthening of bilateral ties.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 – President William Ruto has received credentials from three newly appointed ambassadors at State House, Nairobi, signaling the start of their diplomatic missions in Kenya.

The new envoys are Rulan Mahmoud Samara (Jordan), Jacinto Januario Maguni (Mozambique), and Saad Bin Abdullah AlNofaia (Saudi Arabia).

Ambassador Rulan Mahmoud Samara, a seasoned diplomat with postings in London, Rome, and Bahrain, committed to deepening Kenya-Jordan relations, emphasizing trade, agriculture, healthcare, IT, tourism, and investment.

Ambassador Saad Bin Abdullah AlNofaia, former minister and diplomat with experience in Senegal, France, and multiple African nations, highlighted five focus areas: political, economic, development, defense, and investment cooperation between Kenya and Saudi Arabia.

High Commissioner Jacinto Januario Maguni, a veteran Mozambican diplomat, pledged to work with Kenya to unlock the full potential of bilateral partnerships for mutual benefits.

These appointments mark a renewed commitment to enhancing Kenya’s global diplomatic engagements and strengthening cooperation across key sectors.

