NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 2 – President William Ruto has strongly condemned recent strikes on several Middle Eastern nations, including the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan, and Bahrain, warning that the escalating conflict poses a serious threat to international peace and security.

In a statement, President Ruto emphasized the need for multilateral engagement to resolve the crisis.

“Kenya strongly condemns the strikes on the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain in the evolving conflict in the Middle East,” he said.

President Ruto cautioned that the regionalisation of the conflict risks destabilising not only the Middle East but also the broader international order.

“It is evident that the regionalisation of this conflict poses a grave threat to international peace and security,” he said.

At what he termed a defining and perilous moment in global history, the Head of State underscored the importance of multilateral diplomacy in resolving the crisis.

“At this defining and perilous moment in global history, longstanding multilateral institutions remain indispensable frameworks for the resolution of the current crisis in the Middle East,” he stated.

Kenya, he added, is calling for swift and inclusive diplomatic efforts to cool tensions and prevent further escalation.

“Kenya calls for urgent multi-stakeholder engagement towards de-escalation,” Ruto said.

The guidance applies to Kenyan nationals in Iran, Israel, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Iraq, as well as surrounding areas.

Officials advised citizens to exercise extreme caution and avoid non-essential travel, particularly near high-risk locations such as military installations and crowded public spaces.

Kenyans were also reminded to comply with local security instructions and monitor official communications from host governments for safety and travel updates.

The ministry called on Kenyans who have not yet registered with their nearest Kenyan embassy or consulate to do so immediately.

Registration will allow diplomatic missions to provide timely updates and emergency assistance.

“In the case of an emergency or if you require consular assistance, kindly contact the nearest Kenyan Embassy or Consulate,” the statement read.

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs said it is closely monitoring developments and remains in constant contact with Kenya’s diplomatic missions across the region, promising further updates via official channels.

Kenya has a large diaspora community in the Gulf, particularly in construction, hospitality, and professional sectors making regional instability a pressing concern for thousands of Kenyan families back home.