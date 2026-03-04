Ombudsman gives MoH 7 days to explain Vitamin A shortage in public facilities

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 — Public administration watchdog has given the Ministry of Health seven days to explain reports alleging a shortage of Vitamin A supplements in public health facilities, warning that any prolonged disruption could place thousands of children at risk.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Commission on Administrative Justice — commonly known as the Office of the Ombudsman — said it had written to the Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards seeking urgent clarification over the reported stock-outs.

Reports indicate that children presenting at government facilities for routine immunization and supplementation have, in some cases, been unable to receive Vitamin A — a nutrient critical in reducing child morbidity and mortality and preventing severe infections and visual impairment among children under five.

The Commission said it had directed the Principal Secretary to confirm within seven days whether a shortage exists and to detail its extent across Kenya’s 47 counties.

“Vitamin A supplementation is a critical preventive public health intervention that helps reduce child morbidity and mortality, strengthen immunity, and prevent complications such as severe infections and visual impairment among children under five years of age,” the Ombudsman said.

“Any prolonged disruption in its availability poses significant risks to child health outcomes.”

Right to health

Citing constitutional and statutory obligations, the Ombudsman reminded the ministry that Article 43(1)(a) of the Constitution guarantees every person the right to the highest attainable standard of health, including access to healthcare services.

Article 53(1)(c) further guarantees every child the right to basic nutrition, shelter and healthcare.

“If substantiated, the reported shortage may amount to a limitation of these constitutional rights,” the Commission said.

The watchdog also referenced Section 5(1) and (2) of the Health Act 2017, which obligates both national and county governments to ensure accessible, acceptable and quality health services, including essential medicines and health products.

Under Section 5(3)(a) of the same law, national and county governments are required to provide free and compulsory vaccination for children under five — a provision the Ombudsman said underscores the state’s heightened duty of care toward vulnerable populations.

In its letter, the Commission sought confirmation of whether a current shortage of Vitamin A supplements exists in public facilities and the extent of any stock-outs across counties.

It also requested an explanation of the factors behind the reported shortage, including possible procurement, supply chain, funding or distribution challenges.

Additionally, the Ombudsman asked the ministry to outline measures being undertaken to restore adequate supply and detail mechanisms in place to prevent a recurrence of similar stock-outs of essential public health commodities.

The inquiry comes amid renewed scrutiny of Kenya’s health supply chains, which in the past have faced disruptions linked to procurement delays and funding constraints.

The Ministry of Health had not publicly responded to the Ombudsman’s letter by the time of publication.