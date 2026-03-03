NYS Opens Over 700 Positions in Major Recruitment Drive

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 3 – The National Youth Service (NYS) has unveiled an expansive recruitment exercise aimed at bringing hundreds of young Kenyans into its ranks as cadet officers and servicemen and women.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, March 3, the agency declared more than 700 vacancies across a broad spectrum of professional, technical and support disciplines.

The announcement is one of the largest intakes in recent years, offering fresh opportunities to youth seeking structured training and formal employment.

Of the positions advertised, 500 fall under the private category, covering technical and operational assignments critical to the service’s day-to-day functions.

The openings include 70 driver positions and 80 slots for plant operators. Skilled trades are also heavily featured, with vacancies for 30 masons, 10 electricians, 15 carpenters and 10 plumbers.

In addition, the service is seeking to recruit 30 band members, 10 agricultural officers, 20 secretaries, 20 panel beaters, 25 motor vehicle mechanics and 20 welders.

The largest share under this category 160 posts has been reserved for general duty personnel who will support a range of operational activities.

Cadet Officers

Separately, 250 cadet officer positions have been set aside for degree holders in specialised fields. These roles span engineering, accounting, auditing, supply chain management and information communication technology. The intake will also accommodate clinical officers, laboratory technologists and project management officers.

Other professional disciplines listed in the advert include economics, marketing, corporate communications, agriculture and veterinary services. The NYS is equally looking to bring on board hydrologists, chaplains, legal officers and registered community health nurses.

Applicants eyeing cadet officer slots must hold a Bachelor’s degree in relevant areas such as Human Resource Management, Public Administration, Library and Information Science, Sports Science, Physical Education or Community Development, among other related qualifications.

Across all categories, the eligibility criteria remain uniform. Prospective candidates must be Kenyan citizens aged between 18 and 28 years, in possession of a valid National Identity Card and a Kenya Revenue Authority PIN certificate. They must also be medically fit and prepared to undertake the mandatory nine-month paramilitary training programme conducted by the NYS.