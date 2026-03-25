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The leaders also discussed a proposed memorandum of understanding (MoU) that would formalise cooperation between the two institutions and guide joint operations/NPS

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NPS, NTSA explore stronger partnership to boost road safety enforcement

The two officials held discussions focused on deepening strategic collaboration between the agencies to improve road safety enforcement and ensure greater compliance with traffic rules

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 25— The National Police Service (NPS) and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) on Tuesday discussed strengthening their partnership to enhance enforcement of traffic regulations and reduce road fatalities across Kenya.

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The meeting took place at NPS headquarters in Nairobi when newly appointed NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa paid a courtesy call on Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, the police service said in a statement.

The two officials held discussions focused on deepening strategic collaboration between the agencies to improve road safety enforcement and ensure greater compliance with traffic rules.

“Key areas of engagement included the development of sustainable and consistent enforcement activities aimed at improving compliance with traffic regulations,” NPS said.

The leaders also discussed a proposed memorandum of understanding (MoU) that would formalise cooperation between the two institutions and guide joint operations.

The police service notes the agreement would establish a clear framework for coordinated enforcement efforts between traffic police and road safety regulators.

The meeting further explored the need to establish a structured and adequately resourced traffic enforcement framework anchored in provisions of the NTSA Act and the Traffic Act.

“The overarching goal of this collaboration is to achieve a sustainable reduction in road traffic fatalities across the country,” NPS said.

Kondiwa was accompanied by NTSA Deputy Director in charge of Road Safety Compliance and Driver Testing, Wilson Tuigong.

Also present was National Police Service liaison officer for traffic, Musyoki Mutungi.

The police service said it remains committed to working with key stakeholders to enhance safety on Kenyan roads and protect the lives of road users.

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