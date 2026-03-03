National Assembly set to debate National Infrastructure Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 — The National Assembly is set to begin debate on the National Infrastructure Fund Bill.

The Bill, sponsored by the Leader of the Majority Party, proposes the establishment of a National Infrastructure Fund (NIF) to fast-track the development of key national infrastructure.

The proposed Fund seeks to attract private and alternative financing, reduce reliance on public debt, and support commercially viable infrastructure projects.

Its funding sources will include proceeds from the privatization and disposal of government assets, as well as allocations approved by Parliament.

The Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning, jointly with the Select Committee on Public Debt, is expected to table its report following public hearings on the NIF Bill and Sessional Paper No. 3 of 2025 on the Partial Divestiture of Safaricom PLC by the Government of Kenya.

Speaking during the final public hearing on the Bill at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), participants described the proposed Fund as progressive. However, they cautioned that without adequate safeguards, it could suffer the fate of similar ambitious initiatives that have since stalled.

David Mburugu, who traveled from Nakuru County to attend the forum, urged lawmakers to recommend that no projects below Ksh50 billion be financed through the Fund. He argued that this would ensure mega projects are completed within set timelines.

John Towett, a resident of Nairobi County, told the committee that while the proposed Fund was a sound idea, safeguards must be put in place to prevent misallocation or misappropriation of resources.

“I wholly support this Bill. As a matter of fact, the government has no role in doing business. The role of the government is to facilitate service delivery. This Fund should, however, not be misdirected to pay debt,” he said.

Hagai Thenye, representing Bunge La Mwananchi, also called for a stronger oversight framework and an expanded role for Parliament. While describing the Bill as progressive, he urged the committee to incorporate punitive measures for officers found culpable of misappropriation.

“This is a good Bill. It, however, requires safeguards and the prescription of highly punitive measures to deter any form of misappropriation. Projects must also be strictly vetted to ensure they are viable,” he said.

Participants further expressed concern that the Bill, as currently drafted, could shift infrastructure financing outside the Consolidated Fund, potentially turning the new entity into a vehicle for obscuring debt rather than promoting fiscal discipline.

The Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA-Kenya) urged the committee to amend the National Infrastructure Fund Bill, 2026, to require that project feasibility studies be conducted by independent experts, published on the Fund’s website, and submitted to Parliament.

Appearing before the Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning, the Institute said the Bill does not provide sufficient safeguards to guarantee the Fund’s long-term sustainability.