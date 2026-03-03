Connect with us

National Assembly Forms ad hoc Committee to Oversee Funeral of Late MP Johana Ng’eno

The committee has been tasked with working closely with the family to organise and coordinate a befitting send-off for the late lawmaker.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 3 – The National Assembly has constituted an ad hoc parliamentary committee to coordinate funeral arrangements for the late Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament, Johana Ng’eno.

In a communication dated February 28, 2026, Speaker of the National Assembly Rt. Hon. (Dr.) Moses Wetang’ula announced the formation of the Funeral Planning Committee following the demise of the legislator on Saturday.

The Speaker said the committee has been tasked with working closely with the family to organise and coordinate a befitting send-off for the late lawmaker.

“I have appointed you to the Ad Hoc Parliamentary Funeral Planning Committee to support and liaise with the family and coordinate a befitting send-off for the late Hon. Ng’eno,” the Speaker stated in the letter addressed to members of the team.

The committee will be chaired by Tinderet MP Julius Melly with Buuri MP Hon. Mugambi Rindikiri serving as the vice-chairperson.

Other members appointed to the team are Senators David Wafula Wakoli (Bungoma), Wakili Hillary Sigei (Bomet) and Oketch Eddy Gicheru (Migori) as well as MPs Julius Sunkuli (Kilgoris), Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), Brighton Yegon (Konoin) , Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Gathoni Wamuchomba (Githuguri), Kitilai Ole Ntutu (Narok South), Rebecca Tonkei (Narok North), Kakai Bisau (Kimilili), Joseph Cherorot (Kipkelion East) and Victor Koech (Chepalungu). A representative of the family will also sit on the committee to ensure close coordination with relatives of the deceased.

Speaker Wetang’ula further disclosed that the Clerk of the National Assembly has already appointed a secretariat to support the committee. The secretariat will provide administrative services, organise and coordinate all necessary arrangements and oversee dissemination of information relating to the funeral programme.

The Speaker copied the communication to the Speaker of the Senate, the Clerk of the National Assembly and the Clerk of the Senate, underscoring the bicameral nature of the arrangements and the national significance of the late legislator’s passing.

Ng’eno, who served as the Member of Parliament for Emurua Dikirr Constituency, was a vocal and influential figure in the House. His death has sparked an outpouring of tributes from colleagues across the political divide, with leaders describing him as a bold debater and a committed representative of his constituents.

Details of the funeral programme are expected to be announced by the committee in consultation with the family in the coming days.

