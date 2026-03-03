Narok County to Cater for MP Johana Ngeno’s, 4 others burial expenses as Ole Ntutu Announces Funeral Plans

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – Patrick Ole Ntutu has formally announced funeral arrangements for the late Johana Ngeno and four other people confirming that the Narok County Government will fully meet all burial expenses.

The five to be laid to rest are Johana Ngeno, Wycliffe Rono, Carlos Keter, Nick Kosgey and Amos Kipngetich.

In a statement issued in his capacity as Governor, Ole Ntutu directed that all bodies be received and preserved at Lee Funeral Home to ensure proper coordination of arrangements.

On Wednesday, a church mass in honour of Johana Ngeno will be held in Nairobi and presided over by AGC Karen Church. The service is expected to draw family members, leaders, friends and members of the public.

On Thursday, in line with Kipsigis customs, the bodies of Johana Ngeno and Wycliffe Rono will be transported from Lee Funeral Home to their rural homes for an overnight vigil. The same day, the bodies of Carlos Keter, Nick Kosgey and Amos Kipngetich will depart Nairobi.

A requiem mass will be held earlier at Emurua Dikirr Primary School, allowing the public to pay their last respects. The three bodies will then be preserved at Kilgoris morgue, while the other two proceed to their respective homes.

On Friday, all five bodies will converge at Emurua Dikirr Primary School for a joint final ceremony before families proceed with individual burial rites.

“In life, they stood together; in death, we shall honour them together,” Governor Ole Ntutu said.

The county government has assured residents of full logistical support and urged the public to attend in large numbers to accord the departed a dignified send-off.