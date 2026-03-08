Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

County News

Nakuru Leaders Warn of Further Flood Calamities if Action Not Taken

“The government had prior warnings from the meteorological department, yet no measures were taken to protect vulnerable communities. The results have been tragic,” the leaders said.

Published

NAKURU, Kenya Mar 8— Local leaders in Nakuru County are urging both county and national disaster management teams to act swiftly in flood-prone areas to prevent further loss of life and property as heavy rains continue across the country.

Speaking after a Sunday service at Full Gospel Church in Molo, the leaders, including Dan Mwangi, Geoffrey Mwangi, and Wairimo Kabogo, criticised both county and national leadership for failing to heed warnings from the Kenya Meteorological Department, which they say could have prevented the losses witnessed over the past four days.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The government had prior warnings from the meteorological department, yet no measures were taken to protect vulnerable communities. The results have been tragic,” the leaders said.

They warned that continued inaction could worsen the impact of ongoing rains, calling for immediate deployment of disaster response teams, early evacuation of high-risk areas, and provision of emergency relief to affected families.

In addition to the call for urgent action, the leaders urged Kenyans to register as voters to ensure the election of leaders who prioritise the welfare of citizens.

“The floods are a stark reminder that leadership must be accountable and responsive. Kenyans must use their vote to elect those who genuinely care about the people,” they said.

The heavy rainfall in Nakuru has so far caused significant damage to homes, roads, and farmlands, with several communities cut off and relief efforts ongoing.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Health PS Warns Long Rains Could Trigger Cholera, Malaria Outbreaks

“The public is advised to remain vigilant for water-borne diseases including cholera, typhoid and diarrhoeal diseases as well as vector-borne diseases such as malaria...

7 minutes ago

Financial Literacy

Women Urged to Embrace Saving and Investment for Financial Freedom 

“You need to start saving what you have. Once you save, we are going to multiply what you have saved and you are going...

43 minutes ago

County News

Migori Bridge closed by KeNHA due to the rising water levels of the River Migori

Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko has urged motorists to cooperate with the law enforcers and use the alternative route to avoid endangering their lives.

1 hour ago

Kenya

‘Youth Are the Backbone of Kenya’s Transformation,’ Ruto says

President says TVET training, the NYOTA programme, labour mobility and affordable housing opportunities can transform young Kenyans from job seekers into innovators, driving national...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Bill seeking to regulate architects practice tabled in National Assembly

Under the proposed legislation, an Institute of Architects will be established with its headquarters in Nairobi to set, publish, and monitor professional standards in...

4 hours ago

County News

Empowering Women Key to Stronger Economies, Says Rachel Ruto

First Lady says empowering women and girls is key to stronger families, economic growth and national stability as Kenya marks International Women’s Day.

4 hours ago

Headlines

KNCHR to Develop Human Rights Reparations Framework in 60 Days

Gazette notice by President William Ruto directs the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights to develop a compensation framework for abuses linked to protests...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Zani-Led Team Ready to Hand Over NADCO, 10-Point Agenda Implementation Report

"The committee has remained diligent to its mandate and deliverables. The status report is ready for submission," the Zani-led team said.

5 hours ago